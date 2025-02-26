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The government will bring in a single construction regulator to hold those responsible for building safety to account, it announced today as part of its final response to the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.
The new regulator is part of a raft of reforms brought in by the government to hold the industry to account and drive “a sweeping transformation” of building and fire safety standards.
However, the proposed new regulator will not take on responsibility for testing and certifying construction products, falling short of the powers the inquiry said it should be granted.
The government today (26 February) accepted the report’s findings and said it will take “decisive action” on all 58 recommendations to prevent a similar tragedy from happening in future, although in some areas it accepts that it is not going as far as recommended by the report.
Inside Housing understands that proposals for the new single construction regulator will be set out in the autumn, including how it will combine the existing Building Safety Regulator and construction products regulation, which is currently done by the Office for Product Safety and Standards.
The government said that the new single regulator would not be responsible for testing and certification of construction products.
The response read: “We do not believe it is appropriate for the single regulator to undertake testing and certification of construction products or issue certificates of compliance, as this would create a new conflict of interest within the regulator.”
Inside Housing understands that the concerns amount to the fact that the body testing whether a product is safe would also be the body overseeing the adequacy of the testing, if both of these functions were combined within a single regulator.
This means testing and certification will remain a function carried out by private companies, despite major criticism of this system in the inquiry report.
In its full response to the Grenfell Tower Inquiry’s final report, published last September, the government “apologised on behalf of the British state for its part in these failings”.
The report found that a “poorly run” and “complacent” government was aware of the risks of dangerous cladding, but failed to act on this knowledge.
A debarment investigation will be launched for seven organisations named in the report, which stated that “systematic dishonesty” among product manufacturers was a “very significant reason” for the dangerous cladding.
Under the Procurement Act 2023, which came into force on Monday (24 February), the procurement review unit now has the power to investigate suppliers. The names of the seven organisations would be added to a public debarment list, if certain grounds are met.
This would rule them out of bidding for central government contracts, and would serve as guidance for other public bodies. It is understood that their debarment would extend to sub-contracts, meaning those who had won public works would not be able to use them as sub-contractors or suppliers.
A green paper on construction products reform was published alongside the government response, which also includes tougher rules for those responsible for certifying, manufacturing and using construction products.
It set out proposals for “system-wide reform of the construction products regime”, which will include a general safety requirement to capture the two-thirds of construction products thought to fall outside existing regulations, with all manufacturers responsible for assessing safety risks before products are marketed.
Manufacturers that mislead or neglect their responsibilities will face civil and criminal penalties.
The new Hillsborough Law will also compel public authorities to disclose the truth.
Angela Rayner, deputy prime minister and housing secretary, said: “The Grenfell Tower tragedy claimed 72 innocent lives in a disaster that should never have happened.
“The final report exposed in stark and devastating detail the shocking industry behaviour and wider failures that led to the fire, and the deep injustices endured by the bereaved, survivors, and residents.
“We are acting on all of the inquiry’s findings, and today set out our full response, detailing the tough action we are taking to drive change and reform the system to ensure no community will ever have to face a tragedy like Grenfell ever again.”
“That means greater accountability, stronger regulation, and putting residents at the heart of decision-making. We must deliver the fundamental change required. We owe that to the Grenfell community, to the country, and to the memory of those who lost their lives.”
The landmark report found that Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation was responsible for “chronic and systemic failings” in fire safety management.
Alex Norris, building safety minister, said: “The Grenfell Tower fire was a preventable tragedy, and the failings it exposed demanded fundamental change.
“Our response today to the inquiry’s findings sets out a comprehensive plan to reform the construction sector, strengthen oversight and make sure that residents are the priority when deciding on building safety issues.
“We will continue working closely with industry, local authorities and the Grenfell community to make sure these reforms deliver real, lasting change and rebuild trust.”
The government said it will continue to support the Metropolitan Police’s independent investigation into those responsible for the failures leading to the fire.
Progress on the reforms will be published every quarter from mid-2025, with an annual update given to parliament. There will also be a publicly accessible record of all public inquiry recommendations.
Changes will be brought in through a phased approach, the government said, with the initial stage focusing on delivering its current programme of regulatory reform.
The second phase, 2026 to 2028, will develop proposals to deliver recommendations and wider reform, including through legislation. From 2028 onwards, the government will implement these reforms.
The government recently announced its plans to “respectfully and carefully” take down Grenfell Tower over a period of two years, with no changes to be made before the eighth anniversary of the tragedy in June.
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