Inside Housing understands that proposals for the new single construction regulator will be set out in the autumn, including how it will combine the existing Building Safety Regulator and construction products regulation, which is currently done by the Office for Product Safety and Standards.

The government today (26 February) accepted the report’s findings and said it will take “decisive action” on all 58 recommendations to prevent a similar tragedy from happening in future, although in some areas it accepts that it is not going as far as recommended by the report.

However, the proposed new regulator will not take on responsibility for testing and certifying construction products, falling short of the powers the inquiry said it should be granted.

The new regulator is part of a raft of reforms brought in by the government to hold the industry to account and drive “a sweeping transformation” of building and fire safety standards.

The government said that the new single regulator would not be responsible for testing and certification of construction products.

The response read: “We do not believe it is appropriate for the single regulator to undertake testing and certification of construction products or issue certificates of compliance, as this would create a new conflict of interest within the regulator.”

Inside Housing understands that the concerns amount to the fact that the body testing whether a product is safe would also be the body overseeing the adequacy of the testing, if both of these functions were combined within a single regulator.

This means testing and certification will remain a function carried out by private companies, despite major criticism of this system in the inquiry report.

In its full response to the Grenfell Tower Inquiry’s final report, published last September, the government “apologised on behalf of the British state for its part in these failings”.

The report found that a “poorly run” and “complacent” government was aware of the risks of dangerous cladding, but failed to act on this knowledge.

A debarment investigation will be launched for seven organisations named in the report, which stated that “systematic dishonesty” among product manufacturers was a “very significant reason” for the dangerous cladding.

Under the Procurement Act 2023, which came into force on Monday (24 February), the procurement review unit now has the power to investigate suppliers. The names of the seven organisations would be added to a public debarment list, if certain grounds are met.

This would rule them out of bidding for central government contracts, and would serve as guidance for other public bodies. It is understood that their debarment would extend to sub-contracts, meaning those who had won public works would not be able to use them as sub-contractors or suppliers.