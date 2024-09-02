The government will introduce personal emergency evacuation plans (PEEPs) for disabled residents, five years after they were recommended by the first Grenfell Tower Inquiry report #UKhousing

They will also be entitled to a residential PEEPs statement that records what vulnerable residents should do in the event of a fire.

Under the plans, residents with disabilities and impairments will be entitled to a “person-centred risk assessment” to identify appropriate equipment and adjustments to aid their fire safety or evacuation.

Rushanara Ali, the building safety minister, confirmed in a statement to parliament on 2 September that plans for “residential PEEPs” would be brought forward by the Home Office in the autumn.

Ms Ali said the government “has committed funding next year to begin this important work by supporting social housing providers to deliver residential PEEPs for their renters”.

Future years’ funding will be confirmed at the upcoming Spending Review on 30 October, she added.

PEEPs for all disabled residents in high-rise buildings were recommended in the phase-one report of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry in 2019. A total of 15 of the 72 victims of the Grenfell fire were disabled, none of whom had been provided with PEEPs.

The previous Conservative government said in a consultation document in May 2022 that it was not “proportionate” to follow the PEEPs recommendation and that it would continue to depend on ‘stay put’ advice in most buildings.

In her statement, Ms Ali said the government would update building regulations to mandate sprinklers in new care homes and complete the withdrawal of the “outdated” national classes fire testing standards in favour of the “more robust” European standard.