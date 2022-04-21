Government to look on ‘case-by-case’ basis whether buildings under 11 metres need fire safety work

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Blocks shorter than 11 metres that have been deemed in need of expensive remediation work to fix fire safety issues will be assessed on a case-by-case basis by the government to decide whether the work is needed, the housing minister has confirmed.
Speaking on Wednesday during the passing of the Building Safety Bill through the Commons, Stuart Andrew said the government was aware of a “handful of low-rise buildings where freeholders had been commissioning work” and it would now start a process of looking at such blocks to decide whether this assessment was correct.
He said that this concession would mean the government would stop short of providing blanket protection for those buildings shorter than 11 metres under the new Building Safety Bill, claiming that blanket provisions would potentially bring thousands of blocks into scope for an issue that only affects a few.
He added there was “no systematic fire risk” in buildings of this height and that in most cases lower cost mitigations, such as fire alarms, would be a more appropriate and proportionate fix.
The comments came in a parliamentary debate over the latest reading of the Building Safety Bill on Wednesday afternoon.
The debate revolved around a series of amendments brought forward by Labour to the current bill, including providing protection to leaseholders in all buildings regardless of height.
Other amendments put forward included a change that would ensure there was protection against costs for leaseholders in enfranchised blocks, as well as a proposal to scrap the current cap on non-cladding costs being put forward by the government and instead ensure that leaseholders pay nothing towards remediation.
Currently the Building Safety Bill has in place a waterfall process with regards to fixing non-cladding defects, which will see leaseholders only pay towards costs if the developers cannot be found or freeholders are unable to pay. These are capped at £15,000 for those in London and £10,000 for those outside of the capital.
A series of votes on the amendments saw the bill pass through without Labour’s amendments being added.
However, the government did make some concessions, including a promise to launch a consultation looking into the issue of how to protect enfranchised leaseholders.
In a number of buildings, leaseholders have invoked the option to manage their block through ‘right to manage’ rules, effectively making them the freeholders of the development and, under the Building Safety Bill, potentially liable for costs.
Commenting on this, Mr Andrew said it was the government’s intention to offer protection to these leaseholders and that it would be launching a consultation to understand the scale of the issue and how best to help.
He said: “The consultation bill will allow the government to understand fully the position regarding the buildings with historical defects and identify whether further measures are appropriate to address specific circumstances.”
Earlier in the session, Mr Andrew was asked by Clive Betts, chair of the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee, why the government would not be offering the same protection to social housing tenants as it was to leaseholders. Mr Betts added that the costs for remediation would likely be paid for through increased rents being set by housing associations and councils.
Mr Andrew said the government is reviewing this and is currently consulting on the issue to ensure that the solutions were made right.
He later said the government was clear that those responsible for creating building safety defects needed to pay to make the issues right, even if that was a housing association or a local authority.
However, he did add that social housing providers would not be subject to provisions that made them only required to pay for work in full on buildings where they were directly involved in the development.
Mr Andrew said: “I am keen to deliver our ambitious Affordable Housing Programme that we have announced, I don’t want to see that affected in any way.
“It is within my interest to ensure that we do everything we can within this area and I am committed to that.”
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