Government to look on ‘case-by-case’ basis whether buildings under 11 metres need fire safety work

Speaking on Wednesday during the passing of the Building Safety Bill through the Commons, Stuart Andrew said the government was aware of a “handful of low-rise buildings where freeholders had been commissioning work” and it would now start a process of looking at such blocks to decide whether this assessment was correct.

He said that this concession would mean the government would stop short of providing blanket protection for those buildings shorter than 11 metres under the new Building Safety Bill, claiming that blanket provisions would potentially bring thousands of blocks into scope for an issue that only affects a few.

He added there was “no systematic fire risk” in buildings of this height and that in most cases lower cost mitigations, such as fire alarms, would be a more appropriate and proportionate fix.

The comments came in a parliamentary debate over the latest reading of the Building Safety Bill on Wednesday afternoon.

The debate revolved around a series of amendments brought forward by Labour to the current bill, including providing protection to leaseholders in all buildings regardless of height.