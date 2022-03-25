Government to ‘name and shame’ underperforming landlords as part of Social Housing Bill reforms

Sources close to the government have told Inside Housing that under new rules set to be announced on Tuesday, it will publicly name landlords that do not meet the consumer standards, in a bid to drive up quality in the sector.

Plans for a new national residents’ panel of more than 200 social housing tenants will also be revealed.

The changes will be among a series of new draft clauses that will make up the Social Housing Regulation Bill, and will put the reforms into law.

The publication of the draft clauses will be the latest chapter in bringing in new reforms to the social housing sector following the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

After a Social Housing Green Paper was published in August 2018, the sector had to wait more than two years for the Social Housing White Paper to be published in 2020.