Government to review Help to Buy cladding process after Inside Housing investigation

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The government has vowed to review the processes around the redemptions of loans for leaseholders living in blocks with dangerous cladding after an investigation by Inside Housing revealed widespread complaints from borrowers.
Responding to Inside Housing’s questions about difficulties that many Help to Buy borrowers in cladding crisis-affected blocks face in trying to sell homes or redeem loans, a spokesperson for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said it was investigating the issues raised and would now review the current processes with Homes England.
The comments come off the back of an investigation into the additional barriers and costs that leaseholders in flats face because of the Help to Buy loans they took out to buy their homes.
While speaking to 17 leaseholders, as well as Help to Buy surveyors, Inside Housing discovered that people are facing widespread issues when trying to move house or redeem loans – including evidence that Homes England, the government body in charge of managing the scheme, had repeatedly changed its guidance.
The Help to Buy loan scheme was launched in 2013 as a way of supporting buyers on to the property ladder by providing government-backed loans of 20% of the equity of a property, or 40% in London.
Under the terms of the scheme, the government takes the profit if the value of a property rises but can lose money if the value significantly drops, like with many of the blocks with cladding issues.
This has led to concerns that the government could be on the hook for millions of pounds in losses, if homes are sold or loans are redeemed at these much-reduced values.
Other borrowers Inside Housing spoke to talked of widespread delays in the processing of requests from Homes England and the company it has contracted to manage the mortgage process, Target HCA.
Commenting on this, the DLUHC spokesperson said: “We are determined to provide protection for leaseholders in this situation and are working closely with Homes England to find solutions and ensure cases are dealt with as quickly as possible.”
The investigation also revealed that those borrowers who were unable to move were being hit with monthly charges to pay off the interest on their loans. Some are paying £450 a month.
Under the terms of the Help to Buy loan, the first five years are interest free, after which interest kicks in and increases by Retail Price Index plus 1% every year after that.
Leaseholders and cladding campaign groups have called for the introduction of an interest-free holiday for these leaseholders until their building’s remediation is completed. When asked about this last March, Christopher Pincher, housing minister at the time, said that the government had no plans to implement such a holiday.
Giles Grover, a spokesperson for the End Our Cladding Scandal campaign, said: “15 months on from Chris Pincher saying there were no plans to extend the interest-free period on Help to Buy equity loans, the need to review this unfair position is urgent.
“Homes England may declare that it has revised its guidance to take fire safety issues into account, but its specialist valuation process is clearly not fit for purpose and is yet another example of warm words that are not followed by commensurate action on the ground.”
The government did not respond directly to a question from Inside Housing on whether it would look to stop interest payments from leaseholders currently unable to move or redeem because of cladding issues.
Homes England said that if borrowers are having difficulties paying interest payments, it “strongly advised” them to contact Homes England’s mortgage administrator, Target HCA, as soon as possible.
The agency added: “We are sorry if some customers find the wait for the outcome of their redemption request stressful, but we would urge them and their legal representatives to ensure they follow all our guidance and legal requirements correctly to minimise the risk of undue delay.
“We are committed to doing all we can to keep our part of the process running in a smooth and timely way and are continuing conversations to see how it could evolve in the future.”
A spokesperson for Target HCA said: “We understand and sympathise with the fact that this process can cause frustrations and practical problems for those borrowers affected. We also understand that they are eager to be kept up to date on how their case is proceeding.
“Target Group is the appointed mortgage administrator on behalf of Homes England. When complex circumstances emerge – such as cladding causing a significant drop in the value of a property – Target is obliged to refer those cases directly to Homes England for review and approval.
“Given the complex nature of these cases Homes England is unable to provide timescales for how long such individual reviews may take.”
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