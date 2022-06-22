Government to review Help to Buy cladding process after Inside Housing investigation

The government has vowed to review the processes around the redemptions of loans for leaseholders living in blocks with dangerous cladding after an investigation by @insidehousing revealed widespread complaints from borrowers #UKhousing

While speaking to 17 leaseholders, as well as Help to Buy surveyors, Inside Housing discovered that people are facing widespread issues when trying to move house or redeem loans – including evidence that Homes England, the government body in charge of managing the scheme, had repeatedly changed its guidance.

The comments come off the back of an investigation into the additional barriers and costs that leaseholders in flats face because of the Help to Buy loans they took out to buy their homes.

Responding to Inside Housing’s questions about difficulties that many Help to Buy borrowers in cladding crisis-affected blocks face in trying to sell homes or redeem loans, a spokesperson for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said it was investigating the issues raised and would now review the current processes with Homes England.

The Help to Buy loan scheme was launched in 2013 as a way of supporting buyers on to the property ladder by providing government-backed loans of 20% of the equity of a property, or 40% in London.

Under the terms of the scheme, the government takes the profit if the value of a property rises but can lose money if the value significantly drops, like with many of the blocks with cladding issues.

This has led to concerns that the government could be on the hook for millions of pounds in losses, if homes are sold or loans are redeemed at these much-reduced values.

Other borrowers Inside Housing spoke to talked of widespread delays in the processing of requests from Homes England and the company it has contracted to manage the mortgage process, Target HCA.

Commenting on this, the DLUHC spokesperson said: “We are determined to provide protection for leaseholders in this situation and are working closely with Homes England to find solutions and ensure cases are dealt with as quickly as possible.”

The investigation also revealed that those borrowers who were unable to move were being hit with monthly charges to pay off the interest on their loans. Some are paying £450 a month.

Under the terms of the Help to Buy loan, the first five years are interest free, after which interest kicks in and increases by Retail Price Index plus 1% every year after that.

Leaseholders and cladding campaign groups have called for the introduction of an interest-free holiday for these leaseholders until their building’s remediation is completed. When asked about this last March, Christopher Pincher, housing minister at the time, said that the government had no plans to implement such a holiday.