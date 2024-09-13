Government to start publishing age breakdown of children in temporary accommodation after Inside Housing investigation

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) has confirmed that it plans to begin publishing data detailing the ages of children in temporary accommodation, to shed more light on the country’s housing crisis.

The information came in response to Inside Housing’s ongoing research into the numbers of households with children aged under five in temporary accommodation.

While the government does collect and publish the numbers of children in temporary accommodation overall, local authorities are not required to differentiate between a teenager and a baby.