Government told to ‘commit to 90,000 social rent homes a year’ by committee chair

The cross-party Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee said the government risks undermining its own proposed tenancy reforms, as part of its Reforming the Private Rented Sector report.

The committee’s report found that the proposal to ban Section 21 no-fault evictions could be undermined unless it fixes delays in the court system.

Ministers also expressed concerns that the government’s white paper may have a negative impact on the student private rental sector market and highlighted the threat to the PRS of the rise in holiday lets.

The report said the proposed sales and occupations grounds in the white paper could be “too easily exploited by bad landlords and become a backdoor to no-fault evictions”.

As a result, the committee has recommended a series of changes to the sales and occupation grounds to help combat unfair eviction and insecurity of tenure.