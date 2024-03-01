Government urged to resist any attempt to water down Renters’ (Reform) Bill

A key part of the bill is a ban on no-fault evictions. The abolition of Section 21 was first proposed in April 2019 by Theresa May when she was prime minister, and would mean that private landlords – including registered providers – will no longer be able to evict tenants for no reason.

According to the BBC, their fear is that the bill would cause landlords to sell up, reducing the number of rental properties available.

Concern has been raised after a number of media outlets reported that as many as 50 Conservative MPs, some of whom are landlords, have expressed opposition to the bill unless there are concessions.

However, in response to the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee report on reforming the private rented sector, the government pledged in October to introduce the ban only after a new court process is in place.

The government believes digitisation will make the court process easier and simpler for landlords to use, and it will look at prioritising certain cases, including anti-social behaviour.

New reports this week suggest, as part of a number of draft government amendments, putting it in law that the ban on no-fault evictions could not be implemented until an assessment of its impact on the courts had been published by the justice secretary.

Other draft amendments include requiring renters to live in a property for a minimum of four months before they can give notice to end their tenancy, and allowing “hearsay” evidence in eviction claims for anti-social behaviour.

In response, James Prestwich, director of policy and external affairs at the Chartered Institute of Housing, said: “Any watering-down of the Renters’ (Reform) Bill would undermine attempts to rebalance the tenant/landlord relationship and should be resisted.

“No-fault evictions remain one of the biggest causes of homelessness and we continue to urge the government to ensure the Renters’ (Reform) Bill is introduced as soon as possible.”

Alistair Smyth, director of policy and research at the National Housing Federation, also expressed concern about the reports.

He said: “Private renters deserve greater security and we would welcome proposed changes to the law that would provide this. No-fault evictions cause untold upheaval and stress for those renting privately, forcing them to uproot their lives and, for those on low incomes, often putting them at risk of homelessness.

“We would be deeply concerned about any watering-down of proposals that would allow this unfair, damaging practice to continue. The number of families living in privately rented homes is rising, and has doubled since 2006.

“Even if reform goes ahead, renting privately remains typically twice as expensive and less secure than renting social housing. Alongside improved security and regulation in the private rented sector, we urgently need a long-term national plan to build more social rented homes – the only type of home that is suitable, secure and affordable for families on low incomes.”