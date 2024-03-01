Government urged to resist any attempt to water down Renters’ (Reform) Bill

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Charities and sector bodies are urging the government to resist any attempt to weaken the Renters’ (Reform) Bill after reports that dozens of Tory MPs may oppose the legislation.
Concern has been raised after a number of media outlets reported that as many as 50 Conservative MPs, some of whom are landlords, have expressed opposition to the bill unless there are concessions.
According to the BBC, their fear is that the bill would cause landlords to sell up, reducing the number of rental properties available.
A key part of the bill is a ban on no-fault evictions. The abolition of Section 21 was first proposed in April 2019 by Theresa May when she was prime minister, and would mean that private landlords – including registered providers – will no longer be able to evict tenants for no reason.
However, in response to the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee report on reforming the private rented sector, the government pledged in October to introduce the ban only after a new court process is in place.
The government believes digitisation will make the court process easier and simpler for landlords to use, and it will look at prioritising certain cases, including anti-social behaviour.
New reports this week suggest, as part of a number of draft government amendments, putting it in law that the ban on no-fault evictions could not be implemented until an assessment of its impact on the courts had been published by the justice secretary.
Other draft amendments include requiring renters to live in a property for a minimum of four months before they can give notice to end their tenancy, and allowing “hearsay” evidence in eviction claims for anti-social behaviour.
In response, James Prestwich, director of policy and external affairs at the Chartered Institute of Housing, said: “Any watering-down of the Renters’ (Reform) Bill would undermine attempts to rebalance the tenant/landlord relationship and should be resisted.
“No-fault evictions remain one of the biggest causes of homelessness and we continue to urge the government to ensure the Renters’ (Reform) Bill is introduced as soon as possible.”
Alistair Smyth, director of policy and research at the National Housing Federation, also expressed concern about the reports.
He said: “Private renters deserve greater security and we would welcome proposed changes to the law that would provide this. No-fault evictions cause untold upheaval and stress for those renting privately, forcing them to uproot their lives and, for those on low incomes, often putting them at risk of homelessness.
“We would be deeply concerned about any watering-down of proposals that would allow this unfair, damaging practice to continue. The number of families living in privately rented homes is rising, and has doubled since 2006.
“Even if reform goes ahead, renting privately remains typically twice as expensive and less secure than renting social housing. Alongside improved security and regulation in the private rented sector, we urgently need a long-term national plan to build more social rented homes – the only type of home that is suitable, secure and affordable for families on low incomes.”
Two national charities have also urged the government not to delay the reforms any longer, with one describing any attempt to weaken or delay the bill as a “betrayal”.
Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said: “It is unforgivable that with a general election on the horizon, MPs would choose to so overtly betray renters and squander the chance to improve renting for everyone.
“Day after day we’re hearing from people who are scrambling to find another home after being served a no-fault eviction notice. But with rents at a record high, too many are instead falling into homelessness. While families suffer, the government is playing politics and are proving themselves too cowardly to stand up to a small minority of landlord MPs on its own backbench.
“There’s still time to pass a bill that renters deserve, but the government can’t afford to bow to vested interests. It must grasp the nettle and oppose attempts to weaken the bill from within its own ranks. When they head for the ballot box, England’s 11 million private renters won’t accept anything less than the meaningful change they were promised almost five years ago.”
Morgan Vine, head of policy and influencing at Independent Age, said: “Reports that the ban on no-fault evictions in the Renters’ (Reform) Bill may be ‘watered down’ are extremely concerning. Homelessness in later life is rising, with an increase of over 50% in the last four years, taking the number to over 12,000.
“Anything less than a full and immediate ban on no-fault evictions leaves all older renters, particularly those living in poverty, at risk of having nowhere to live.
“The growing number of older private renters who could currently be evicted from their home at any time, with no warning, and through no fault of their own, urgently need greater protections.
Older people who rent have shared the fear and anxiety they feel about being kicked out of their home, alongside the financial, mental and physical toll of finding somewhere else to live. Ending no-fault evictions would give them much-needed peace of mind and security.
“The UK government must commit to bringing in the ban in full now and keep its promise to tenants of all ages. Older private renters can’t wait any longer.”
A spokesperson for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, said: “Our landmark Renters’ (Reform) Bill will deliver a fairer private rented sector for both tenants and landlords. It will abolish Section 21 evictions – giving people more security in their homes and empowering them to challenge poor practices.
“We continue to meet regularly with a range of groups, representing all those in the private rented sector.”
The concerns over any potential delay to scrapping Section 21 come after new official figures this week revealed a sharp rise in the number of people sleeping rough in England.
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