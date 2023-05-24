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More than 130 organisations have warned the government that its “cruel” plans to change house in multiple occupation (HMO) regulation for asylum accommodation will put “vulnerable people’s lives at risk”.
The open letter, sent to both home secretary Suella Braverman and housing secretary Michael Gove, has amassed 137 signatories who have “extreme concerns about regulations currently being considered by parliament to remove licensing requirements for asylum accommodation”.
The letter was co-authored by the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH), the Refugee and Migrant Forum of Essex and London (RAMFEL) and the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants (JCWI). Crisis, the Refugee Council and Amnesty International are among the signatories.
The letter calls for ministers to abandon plans that would see asylum seekers housed in unsafe accommodation with inadequate protections against fire and overcrowding.
The plans are designed to move tens of thousands of people out of hotels and into the private rented sector.
But the changes would exempt landlords from a number of regulations, including electrical safety and minimum room sizes.
In addition, landlords of asylum seekers in England and Wales would no longer have to register with local authorities.
The rules would allow landlords to house asylum seekers for two years without obtaining an HMO licence – a standard requirement for any landlord renting to more than one household in a single property.
Gavin Smart, chief executive of the CIH, said: “The licensing scheme for houses that are multi-occupied are designed to keep people safe, especially safe from fire. They need to apply to everyone, including people seeking sanctuary in the UK.”
The letter points out that the strain on the asylum accommodation system is due to excessive delays in decision-making and the fact that those seeking asylum are not allowed to work.
Signatories to the letter suggested that the Home Office should address these issues rather than deny people seeking sanctuary the basic accommodation rights that should be afforded to all tenants.
Nick Beales, head of campaigning at RAMFEL, described the plans as “more vicious cruelty that puts vulnerable people’s lives at risk”.
He added: “While appalling under any circumstances, the government appears to have made this decision following lobbying by private companies whose motivation is solely profit driven.
“Rather than prioritising increased profits for these companies, the government should be focused on ensuring that housing provided to asylum seekers is safe, sanitary and allows them to best settle into their local communities.”
Signatories are calling on the government to ensure that all asylum accommodation is safe, instead of creating what Mary Atkinson, campaigns and networks manager at the JCWI, described as “a two-tier system of housing, with fundamental human rights for people born here but not for those who come here seeking safety”.
She added: “This is outrageous. Everyone deserves a home that is decent and safe. By stripping away these protections for people seeking sanctuary, this government is putting people’s lives at risk. It must instead act to quickly and fairly process asylum claims and make sure local authorities are properly resourced to provide safe housing for all who need it.”
In response, a government spokesperson said: “These changes will not compromise standards and all properties will be independently inspected to ensure they continue to meet national housing quality requirements covering issues such as overcrowding and fire safety.
“The use of expensive hotels to house the unprecedented number of asylum seekers crossing the Channel is unacceptable and must end.
“By temporarily removing this licensing requirement, we will be able to acquire more suitable long-term accommodation while continuing to meet our legal duty of care.”
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