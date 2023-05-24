The open letter, sent to both home secretary Suella Braverman and housing secretary Michael Gove, has amassed 137 signatories who have “extreme concerns about regulations currently being considered by parliament to remove licensing requirements for asylum accommodation”.

The letter was co-authored by the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH), the Refugee and Migrant Forum of Essex and London (RAMFEL) and the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants (JCWI). Crisis, the Refugee Council and Amnesty International are among the signatories.

The letter calls for ministers to abandon plans that would see asylum seekers housed in unsafe accommodation with inadequate protections against fire and overcrowding.

The plans are designed to move tens of thousands of people out of hotels and into the private rented sector.

But the changes would exempt landlords from a number of regulations, including electrical safety and minimum room sizes.