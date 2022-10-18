Government given warning that raising Section 106 threshold could ‘devastate’ affordable housing supply

PlaceShapers also spoke to a number of its members about how the proposal would affect their delivery of affordable homes.

Claire Higgins, vice-chair of PlaceShapers and chief executive of Cross Keys Homes, said any changes could see hundreds of fewer homes built in the coming years.

Small sites are considered essential to providing affordable homes, and Placeshapers said it has anecdotal evidence of developers already withdrawing submitted plans and resubmitting them as smaller schemes to avoid paying Section 106 contributions.

PlaceShapers, which represents more than 100 housing associations across the country, is concerned that the government is considering increasing the threshold for exempting developments from contributing to affordable homes under Section 106 contributions from 10 to 50 homes.

Grand Union Housing Group said the proposal would immediately have meant that at least 77 fewer affordable homes per year in Milton Keynes, at least 35 fewer per year in Central Bedfordshire, and at least 34 fewer per year in South Northamptonshire.

Soha Housing revealed that its unit completions would have been down 18% in 2021-22.

Origin Housing calculated that up to a fifth of its pipeline of 860 homes could be lost over the next two to three years if the threshold is changed.

The proposal would also affect land-led sites.

Raven Housing Trust said it has been moving towards a more land-led approach, as landlords can often build 100% affordable homes on smaller sites because of Section 106 support. If this support was removed, the association said these sites would no longer become viable.

Ms Higgins said: “As a country we are still building only a fraction of the affordable homes needed. These homes are desperately needed now and in future.

“A strong Section 106 supply is essential to building new homes and is essential to growth.

“As well as providing affordable homes, it supports the building trade, which creates new jobs and ensures local re-investment by housing associations, which strengthens communities.”