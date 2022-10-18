Government given warning that raising Section 106 threshold could ‘devastate’ affordable housing supply

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The government has been warned that any increase in the threshold for Section 106 contributions could have a “devastating” impact on the delivery of new affordable homes.
PlaceShapers, which represents more than 100 housing associations across the country, is concerned that the government is considering increasing the threshold for exempting developments from contributing to affordable homes under Section 106 contributions from 10 to 50 homes.
Small sites are considered essential to providing affordable homes, and Placeshapers said it has anecdotal evidence of developers already withdrawing submitted plans and resubmitting them as smaller schemes to avoid paying Section 106 contributions.
Claire Higgins, vice-chair of PlaceShapers and chief executive of Cross Keys Homes, said any changes could see hundreds of fewer homes built in the coming years.
PlaceShapers also spoke to a number of its members about how the proposal would affect their delivery of affordable homes.
Grand Union Housing Group said the proposal would immediately have meant that at least 77 fewer affordable homes per year in Milton Keynes, at least 35 fewer per year in Central Bedfordshire, and at least 34 fewer per year in South Northamptonshire.
Soha Housing revealed that its unit completions would have been down 18% in 2021-22.
Origin Housing calculated that up to a fifth of its pipeline of 860 homes could be lost over the next two to three years if the threshold is changed.
The proposal would also affect land-led sites.
Raven Housing Trust said it has been moving towards a more land-led approach, as landlords can often build 100% affordable homes on smaller sites because of Section 106 support. If this support was removed, the association said these sites would no longer become viable.
Ms Higgins said: “As a country we are still building only a fraction of the affordable homes needed. These homes are desperately needed now and in future.
“A strong Section 106 supply is essential to building new homes and is essential to growth.
“As well as providing affordable homes, it supports the building trade, which creates new jobs and ensures local re-investment by housing associations, which strengthens communities.”
Ms Higgins explained that the government U-turned on plans to raise the threshold in 2021 under Boris Johnson’s government, after housing associations revealed the scale the impact would have on housing supply and the wider economy.
She added: “The government realised the real impact this proposal would have and sensibly rethought it. As a sector, we would strongly urge them to do the same again having considered the serious consequences of this policy.”
In response, a Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities spokesperson said: “More details will be available in due course.”
In May, the government published details in the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill which would have seen Section 106 replaced by a single developer levy that would be charged on the value of a property when it has been sold and applicable over a minimum threshold.
The latest government plans, which were mooted to be under consideration by recently appointed housing secretary Simon Clarke, would also have affected land-led sites.
However, when asked about this issue by Labour MP Ben Bradshaw in parliament on Monday, Mr Clarke said: “We are looking at all the options that are open to us to try to accelerate housebuilding across the country. We want to make sure that the right incentives are in place for developers to build.”
He added: “We have consulted on that particular option before and we have decided not to do it. It is an issue that we keep under review, but the reasons that applied in our decision not to proceed then are very powerful.”
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