The government has warned insurers to offer “affordable” premiums on buildings covered by PAS 9980, as reports have emerged of owners seeing hikes of up to 400% #UKhousing

Government warns insurers as landlords see 400% hike in premiums over PAS 9980 #UKhousing

The PAS9980 guidance, which was introduced in 2022, allows fire engineers to identify a building’s risk factors through a five-step assessment process.

The problem is sector wide, with small and large housing associations seeing problems, including G15 landlords, the lawyers said.

Mark London and Michael Wharfe, partners at London-based law firm Devonshires, said: “Our clients are increasingly reporting that insurers are raising premiums, introducing exclusions or limits on liability, and in some cases refusing cover entirely when a building is remediated to the PAS 9980 standard.”

The warning has come after lawyers told Inside Housing that the government-backed PAS 9980 system is having an “unintended, but significant, impact” on insurance and lending on affected blocks.

The methodology, published by national standards body the British Standards Institute (BSI), is used to prepare External Wall System 1 forms and the criteria for making funding applications to the new Building Safety Fund and Cladding Safety Scheme.

PAS 9980 assessments are being increasingly used as they offer a “quicker and less expensive road to remediation where the safety of residents is the key focus”, Mr London and Mr Wharfe said.

Plus, a “dichotomy” over remedial standards are causing a “significant challenge” for insurers.

“A PAS 9980 solution will predominantly focus on the safety of occupants in the event of a fire or other hazardous incident (such as the ability to safely evacuate),” they added.

However, an insurer’s main concern will be the building’s ability to withstand or minimise damage, particularly in the event of a fire, the lawyers said.

Buildings insurance is often taken out by the freeholder of a multi-occupancy building, with residents then seeing the cost reflected in their service charge.

But in some privately owned blocks, where there is a residents management company, insurance will be arranged by owner-occupiers. Leaseholders in buildings with unsafe cladding previously complained about high premiums before remediation work had been completed.