Government warns insurers as landlords see 400% hike in premiums over PAS 9980

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The government has warned insurers to offer “affordable” premiums on buildings covered by PAS 9980, as reports have emerged of owners seeing hikes of up to 400%, or being unable to get cover.
The warning has come after lawyers told Inside Housing that the government-backed PAS 9980 system is having an “unintended, but significant, impact” on insurance and lending on affected blocks.
Mark London and Michael Wharfe, partners at London-based law firm Devonshires, said: “Our clients are increasingly reporting that insurers are raising premiums, introducing exclusions or limits on liability, and in some cases refusing cover entirely when a building is remediated to the PAS 9980 standard.”
The problem is sector wide, with small and large housing associations seeing problems, including G15 landlords, the lawyers said.
The PAS9980 guidance, which was introduced in 2022, allows fire engineers to identify a building’s risk factors through a five-step assessment process.
The methodology, published by national standards body the British Standards Institute (BSI), is used to prepare External Wall System 1 forms and the criteria for making funding applications to the new Building Safety Fund and Cladding Safety Scheme.
PAS 9980 assessments are being increasingly used as they offer a “quicker and less expensive road to remediation where the safety of residents is the key focus”, Mr London and Mr Wharfe said.
Plus, a “dichotomy” over remedial standards are causing a “significant challenge” for insurers.
“A PAS 9980 solution will predominantly focus on the safety of occupants in the event of a fire or other hazardous incident (such as the ability to safely evacuate),” they added.
However, an insurer’s main concern will be the building’s ability to withstand or minimise damage, particularly in the event of a fire, the lawyers said.
Buildings insurance is often taken out by the freeholder of a multi-occupancy building, with residents then seeing the cost reflected in their service charge.
But in some privately owned blocks, where there is a residents management company, insurance will be arranged by owner-occupiers. Leaseholders in buildings with unsafe cladding previously complained about high premiums before remediation work had been completed.
Asked about the latest stance being taken by insurers, a spokesperson for Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said: “Where buildings comply with building regulations, or align with PAS 9980 standards, insurers should offer affordable premiums and should not be prescribing additional remedial works.
“We expect insurers to honour their commitments and ensure that premiums are priced fairly and appropriate to the level of risk.”
A spokesperson for the Association of British Insurers said: “We welcomed the introduction of PAS 9980. Insurers of course fully support the remediation priority set by the standards to protect life and help people safely evacuate the building.
“We have been in discussions with DLUHC on additional steps needed to further improve fire resilience of a property to reduce the risk of fire spreading.
“Insurers continue to assess buildings individually, working with fire safety experts and building owners to understand the repair works taking place, and the resilience of the building.”
Scott Steedman, director general – standards at the BSI, said: “In our role as the UK national standards body, we are pleased to have made PAS 9980 available at no cost, making guidance on undertaking a fire risk appraisal of external wall construction and cladding of existing multi-storey, multi-occupied residential buildings accessible to all.
“The standard focuses on the assessment of risk to occupants and as such does not address the cost of insurance for property protection, which is a matter for the relevant suppliers.”
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