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The government’s major projects body has raised “significant issues” with the Building Safety Regulator (BSR), just over two months before the fledgling watchdog takes on its full responsibilities.
In its annual report for 2022-23, the Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA) gave the BSR an ‘amber’ rating. The definition said: “Successful delivery appears feasible but significant issues already exist, requiring management attention.”
The definition added that the issues “appear resolvable” but need to be addressed promptly.
The IPA did not provide further details in the report about the problems at the BSR, and does not comment on its individual assessments.
The BSR will lead the new regulatory regime of tall buildings from 1 October.
From then, under the Building Safety Act, it will be illegal for the construction of high-risk or high-rise buildings to begin without the BSR’s approval of designs, or for such buildings to be occupied without the BSR signing off its completion.
The regulator will be tasked with ensuring competence exists among project teams, as well as overseeing building control professionals.
Last month Philip White, director of building safety, told Inside Housing the BSR would recruit over 160 staff members in the coming months to increase its workforce by 60%. The independent body currently has 255 employees.
Mr White took up the role as head of the regulator in May after his predecessor, Peter Baker, retired. Mr White said he could not speak to Mr Baker’s personal situation, but “he was of that age where one would retire”.
In its own newly released annual report, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), of which the BSR is a part, acknowledged “significant issues” that it said had been highlighted in March and were being addressed.
Sarah Albon, chief executive of the HSE, wrote: “I have taken assurance from the assessment undertaken in March 2023 by IPA in respect of the BSR programme.
“This has indicated successful delivery of the programme appears feasible, while recognising there are some significant issues which continue to require management attention.
“As such, the assessment included a series of recommendations, all of which are being progressed and monitored via appropriate governance.”
An HSE spokesperson said: “We continue to manage those risks actively to stay on schedule. We are confident in our delivery of the complex programme to set up BSR in HSE to a very stringent schedule and we are working closely with the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities as they complete the legislative process.”
A government spokesperson said: “We are introducing the most significant changes to regulation of building safety for a generation, and the Building Safety Regulator will need to lead a significant change in culture and behaviours across industry and building control.
“The rating appropriately recognises the degree of challenge in this. The Building Safety Regulator remains on track to meet agreed timelines.”
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