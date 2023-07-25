In its annual report for 2022-23, the Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA) gave the BSR an ‘amber’ rating. The definition said: “Successful delivery appears feasible but significant issues already exist, requiring management attention.”

The definition added that the issues “appear resolvable” but need to be addressed promptly.

The IPA did not provide further details in the report about the problems at the BSR, and does not comment on its individual assessments.

The BSR will lead the new regulatory regime of tall buildings from 1 October.