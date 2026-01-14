Government will consult on its chosen new towns locations in ‘coming weeks’

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The government is planning to consult on its chosen locations for new towns in the “coming weeks”, with a final decision expected later in the spring.
Housing minister Matthew Pennycook told the Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee yesterday that the government is currently building the evidence base for the new towns programme, which is “separate from the taskforce”.
The New Towns Taskforce named 12 suitable locations in its independent report in September, and while the government welcomed these findings, it is yet to confirm the locations it will take forward.
It has stated that no decisions on the location of new towns will be made until Strategic Environmental Assessments (SEAs) – which help to ensure that any development is sustainable – are concluded for each proposed site.
Mr Pennycook said the government will “come forward in the coming weeks with an SEA report and a consultation on the sites we propose to adopt alongside that”.
He continued: “They will be the sites that the government has chosen to adopt based on the taskforce recommendations, but we’re refining the evidence base to ensure that the sites we propose are the ones we will take forward.”
The minister also said the government will listen to feedback after allowing a “brief time to consult” on the SEAs and the proposed sites before making any final decisions.
When asked for further details on funding for the programme, Mr Pennycook said that full funding details “will have to wait” until the government’s final decision later in the spring.
However, he assured the committee that funding will come from “within the spending envelope from existing sources”.
This will include existing grant funding pots such as the £39bn Social and Affordable Homes Programme (SAHP), the National Housing Delivery Fund and the new National Housing Bank.
“To reassure the committee, it’s not the case that... because the chancellor did not announce a new towns funding pot at the Budget, that there isn’t money in the department to take forward the programme,” he added.
But he admitted that the government “has to cut its cloth in terms of what can be delivered in this parliament”.
The minister told the committee: “So I give the... hypothetical: if through the SEA and scoping of the programme, we thought that ‘x’ number of sites were best taken forward by centrally led development corporations in every instance, could government stand up scores of them?
“Quite clearly not. We will have to make decisions about what sites should be in the programme and at what point we can bring those forward.”
Mr Pennycook was also asked to clarify the government’s position on whether new towns, which aim to deliver at least 10,000 homes with 40% of these affordable, will contribute towards local housing targets.
The government has previously suggested that the contribution new towns make to housing demand should be over and above local housing need, but that a decision will be made on this in due course.
Mr Pennycook said the government is “giving careful consideration” to how new town numbers and local housing need numbers “interact”.
“Now I don’t think that means necessarily that local areas will be able to discount the entirety of their housing targets for new towns, but I think we’ll ensure the right incentives are in place so [in] the areas where they’re generally otherwise supportive, housing targets are not a factor that mean they don’t want to see these large-scale communities come forward,” the minister said.
He was also asked the minimum threshold for affordable housing the government would accept below 40%, but would not be drawn on a specific number.
“We’ve been very clear that our objective is that 40% but we can’t... discount... viability entirely as a consideration in taking the programme forward,” Mr Pennycook said.
He assured the committee that new town sites will not come forward “with very low levels of affordable housing”.
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