Government will consult on its chosen new towns locations in ‘coming weeks’

But he admitted that the government “has to cut its cloth in terms of what can be delivered in this parliament”.

The minister told the committee: “So I give the... hypothetical: if through the SEA and scoping of the programme, we thought that ‘x’ number of sites were best taken forward by centrally led development corporations in every instance, could government stand up scores of them?

“Quite clearly not. We will have to make decisions about what sites should be in the programme and at what point we can bring those forward.”

Mr Pennycook was also asked to clarify the government’s position on whether new towns, which aim to deliver at least 10,000 homes with 40% of these affordable, will contribute towards local housing targets.

The government has previously suggested that the contribution new towns make to housing demand should be over and above local housing need, but that a decision will be made on this in due course.

Mr Pennycook said the government is “giving careful consideration” to how new town numbers and local housing need numbers “interact”.

“Now I don’t think that means necessarily that local areas will be able to discount the entirety of their housing targets for new towns, but I think we’ll ensure the right incentives are in place so [in] the areas where they’re generally otherwise supportive, housing targets are not a factor that mean they don’t want to see these large-scale communities come forward,” the minister said.

He was also asked the minimum threshold for affordable housing the government would accept below 40%, but would not be drawn on a specific number.

“We’ve been very clear that our objective is that 40% but we can’t... discount... viability entirely as a consideration in taking the programme forward,” Mr Pennycook said.

He assured the committee that new town sites will not come forward “with very low levels of affordable housing”.