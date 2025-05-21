Government will ‘expect better’ from developers in return for derisking planning system, housing minister says

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Developers must deliver quality homes in return for the government removing uncertainties from the planning system, Matthew Pennycook, the housing minister, has said.
Mr Pennycook said he was issuing a “challenge” to the sector to make sure the 1.5 million homes the government plans to build were high quality, to avoid housing being put back in the “too-difficult box”.
Speaking at the annual UK’s Real Estate Investment and Infrastructure Forum (UKREiiF), the housing minister said: “We are reducing development costs and risk for [developers], and we do expect better where it’s not coming through. It is part of the bargain.”
Mr Pennycook said the government had brought in measures to move to a “more fixed, rules-based approach to planning”. These changes include the new National Development Management Policies that aim to give guidance on common development issues.
“That should drop development costs, and then the quid pro quo will be we expect better from you. You will still make – developers in the room – a very healthy profit, I’m sure,” he said.
“If we fail on the 1.5 million, or if we succeed on the 1.5 million but on the basis of units at any cost that people think are badly designed places, we will have undermined support for this agenda,” he said.
“It will be put back in the too-difficult box, and no government will touch it again. We all have a shared interest in bringing forward more homes of all tenures, of better quality – better-designed homes – and places as well.”
Mr Pennycook added that Labour’s manifesto had deliberately stated “exemplary development” should be “the norm, not the exception”. “While there is very good development out there, there is lots of rubbish, and communities know that,” he said.
In March, Mr Pennycook confirmed that £20m would be pumped into a fund to help community groups build more affordable homes.
The housing minister also looked to a future when all the new policies have come into force.
“There will come a point, probably in this year, where the major planks of our reform agenda have been put in place, and our focus, and I hope the focus of everyone in this room, will turn to how we make that system work,” he said.
Last month, Mr Pennycook denied a bid by Oldham Council to withdraw from a Greater Manchester Combined Authority housing project.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories