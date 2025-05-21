Government will ‘expect better’ from developers in return for derisking planning system, housing minister says

“It will be put back in the too-difficult box, and no government will touch it again. We all have a shared interest in bringing forward more homes of all tenures, of better quality – better-designed homes – and places as well.”

Mr Pennycook added that Labour’s manifesto had deliberately stated “exemplary development” should be “the norm, not the exception”. “While there is very good development out there, there is lots of rubbish, and communities know that,” he said.

In March, Mr Pennycook confirmed that £20m would be pumped into a fund to help community groups build more affordable homes.

The housing minister also looked to a future when all the new policies have come into force.

“There will come a point, probably in this year, where the major planks of our reform agenda have been put in place, and our focus, and I hope the focus of everyone in this room, will turn to how we make that system work,” he said.

Last month, Mr Pennycook denied a bid by Oldham Council to withdraw from a Greater Manchester Combined Authority housing project.