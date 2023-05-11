Government will not abolish leasehold ownership, say reports

The Guardian newspaper reported yesterday that plans will involve a cap on ground rents, more powers for tenants to choose their own property management companies and a ban on building owners forcing leaseholders to pay any legal costs incurred as part of a dispute.

But it will stop short of banning the tenure – which sees residents take a mortgage to buy a long lease of a property ultimately owned by a freeholder – entirely.

Housing secretary Michael Gove told The Sunday Times in January that leasehold is “an outdated feudal system that needs to go”.

According to The Guardian, his plan to abolish the ownership structure was quashed by Number 10, which felt it was too ambitious and unachievable before the 2024 election.