Government will roll out new Google-powered AI tool to help speed up planning permissions

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The government is rolling out an AI assistant for planning officers and local councils that can scan hundreds of files in seconds in a bid to speed up planning permissions.
Speaking at London Tech Week, prime minister Sir Keir Starmer launched Extract, which is being developed with support from Google.
The technology will help councils convert decades-old, handwritten planning documents and maps into data in minutes – and will power new types of planning software to slash the 250,000 estimated hours spent each year by planning officers manually checking these documents.
Sir Demis Hassabis, co-founder and chief executive of Google DeepMind, said: “We build our AI models to understand all types of information – from text to handwritten notes and technical drawings – so it’s really exciting to see the UK government choose Gemini to help speed up the planning process and support planners and people across the country.”
Around 350,000 planning applications are submitted a year in England, yet the system remains heavily reliant on paper documents – some that are hundreds of pages long.
The current system relies on each of these documents to be manually validated and approved by a planning officer.
In test trials across Hillingdon, Nuneaton and Bedworth, and Exeter councils, Extract digitised planning records, including maps, in just three minutes each – compared to the one to two hours it typically takes manually.
Tom Shardlow, chief executive of Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council, said: “Just like many local authorities, Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council has many plans and documents in storage from historic planning applications over the years.
“Working with the Extract team, we have seen the outputs from Extract, and how these could improve our service, providing high-quality, digital geospatial data and how this could speed up the process for our planning team.”
The government believes that the technology will help it deliver its 1.5 million homes target by freeing up thousands of hours for planning officers to focus on decision-making, and improving reliability in the planning process, reducing costs and saving time for councils and developers.
Extract is expected to be made available to all councils by spring 2026. The government’s ambition is to fully digitise the planning system – making it faster, more transparent and easier to navigate for working people, councils, businesses and developers.
Sir Keir said: “For too long, our outdated planning system has held back our country – slowing down the development of vital infrastructure and making it harder to get the homes we need built.
“This government is working hand in hand with business to change that. With Extract, we’re harnessing the power of AI to help planning officers cut red tape, speed up decisions, and unlock the new homes for hard-working people as part of our Plan for Change.
“It’s a bold step forward in our mission to build 1.5 million more homes and deliver a planning system that’s fit for the 21st century.”
It also comes alongside the government’s wider efforts to digitise the planning system, building on an estimated £59.4m per year spent by councils on digital planning and housing software, delivering an estimated time and cost saving of £527m for the public sector each year.
This latest technological solution comes after a memorandum of understanding was signed by Joanna Key, director general for regeneration, housing and planning at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, and Dr Wei Yang, chief executive of the Digital Task Force for Planning, last year. This will introduce new software to planning systems across the country to “give communities more say” on applications and “improve experiences of buying or selling properties”.
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