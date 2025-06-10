Government will roll out new Google-powered AI tool to help speed up planning permissions

Speaking at London Tech Week, prime minister Sir Keir Starmer launched Extract, which is being developed with support from Google.

The technology will help councils convert decades-old, handwritten planning documents and maps into data in minutes – and will power new types of planning software to slash the 250,000 estimated hours spent each year by planning officers manually checking these documents.

Sir Demis Hassabis, co-founder and chief executive of Google DeepMind, said: “We build our AI models to understand all types of information – from text to handwritten notes and technical drawings – so it’s really exciting to see the UK government choose Gemini to help speed up the planning process and support planners and people across the country.”