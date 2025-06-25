Government will take ‘test and learn’ approach to Awaab’s Law as it sets out further details

The government will “clarify and adapt” its approach to Awaab’s Law “if we need to”, the housing secretary has said #UKhousing

In 2026, the regulations will expand to include the following hazards where they present a “significant” risk of harm: excess cold and excess heat; falls associated with baths etc, on level surfaces, on stairs and between levels; structural collapse and explosions; fire and electrical hazards; and domestic and personal hygiene and food safety.

From that date, social landlords will have to address all emergency hazards and all damp and mould hazards that present a significant risk of harm to tenants within fixed timeframes.

Among other obligations, detailed below, the law will force social landlords to respond to emergency repairs within 24 hours from 27 October.

In a ministerial statement, Angela Rayner, who is also the deputy prime minister, said the government will take a “test and learn” approach as it monitors the roll-out of the legislation, which was laid before parliament on Wednesday.

In 2027, the government will extend regulations to all remaining HHSRS [housing health and safety rating system] hazards, excluding overcrowding.

Social housing tenants will be able to challenge landlords that do not abide by the regulations through the Housing Ombudsman and by bringing a housing disrepair claim.

The government also announced a call for evidence on claim-farming activity, to ensure that both tenants and landlords are “not unfairly targeted” by unscrupulous claim farmers. Ms Rayner said that to ensure the system of redress “remains fair, that vulnerable tenants are not exploited and that both tenants and landlords are not unfairly targeted by unscrupulous claim-farming activity”, housing minister Matthew Pennycook and Sarah Sackman, minister for courts and legal services, will launch the call for evidence this year.

“Through this, we will gather evidence on claims management company referrals to solicitors on a ‘no win, no fee’ basis to seek views on current practices and consider how to reduce unscrupulous ‘claims-farming’ activity in housing disrepair cases,” Ms Rayner said.

“I am determined to ensure this policy works effectively, creating a positive impact for all tenants and leaving a lasting legacy. As such, government will take a ‘test and learn’ approach to implementing the policy.

“Over the coming months, we will closely monitor and evaluate the impact Awaab’s Law is having – the effectiveness of the processes put in place to implement it – and will clarify or adapt our approach to deliver the best outcomes if we need to,” she said.

On 21 December 2020, two-year-old Awaab Ishak died from a respiratory condition caused by prolonged exposure to mould in a housing association flat.

During the inquest into his death, it emerged that his family had repeatedly asked for help from landlord Rochdale Boroughwide Housing, but were ignored or blamed for the disrepair. The coroner later concluded that the conditions in the home were caused by an inadequate ventilation system.

In July 2023, the Social Housing (Regulation) Act received royal assent, making a host of reforms to sector law, including Awaab’s Law, aiming to force social landlords to respond to hazards within strict timeframes.