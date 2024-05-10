Grey GR, the freeholder of Vista Tower in Stevenage, has been ordered by a first-tier tribunal to fix the building within a legally mandated timeframe.

The order was not made to recover government funding, which will remain in place to cover the works.

Remediation of the building will cost around £15m and the government and Homes England had paid an initial £3.7m in February 2024 to help cover the works.

Grey GR is ultimately owned by Railpen, a pension fund that manages £34bn in assets. It bought the freehold of the tower in 2018.

The case was the first legal action brought by the government under powers introduced in the Building Safety Act 2022.