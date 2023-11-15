An expert group assembled to advise the government warned of major risks, including unstrengthened Ronan Point-style buildings, and said “the market is… prioritising profit over safety”, minutes obtained by Inside Housing reveal #UKhousing

The minutes note the experts felt they “need [to] better understand the scale of the problem” as “many structural defects are hidden”. “The market is not responding in the way we would wish, prioritising profit over safety,” they wrote.

brick slips and other cladding materials which could fall from buildings and injure people on the ground.

the use of steel and timber frame to build medium and high-rise buildings;

In their first meeting, they listed issues that worried them, including:

The minutes show that a structural stability working group (SSWG) consisting of a range of industry experts was established in December 2021 to provide advice to ministers on the risks of building collapse.

A particular concern was LPS buildings – those developed using the same method as Ronan Point, which suffered a devastating collapse in 1968.

The experts said many “LPS buildings which were supposed to have undergone remedial work in previous decades were not remediated”.

“A member with extensive experience in the structural analysis of LPS buildings indicated that many were not strengthened post Ronan Point,” the minutes say.

“The member suggested that a view should be taken by government at a national level across the whole LPS estate as to what is an acceptable risk level for these buildings, combined with standardised risk mitigation measures”.

The revelations come as Bristol Council evacuated 400 residents from a tower block in the city due to fire and structural safety risks.

A Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request submitted in 2018 confirms that the building is LPS. In this method of construction, concrete slabs are connected together, but problems with the ties can cause a heightened risk of collapse. The FOIA said the block had been strengthened in the 1970s, but not in the years since.

As previously reported by The Guardian, this concern culminated in a submission to ministers asking them to write to social landlords with LPS buildings, to start building up a picture of their number and condition.

But this was never done, with then-building safety minister Lee Rowley’s office writing: “[Mr Rowley] summarised by saying we have known about this problem for 55 years, we haven’t been able to quantify it, we’re not clear who is responsible for it and now we want to spend a year collecting data on it, but we don’t know what we’re going to do when we get it – is that right?”

The office asked for a “substantial rewrite” of the submission, and for it to include an option to “do nothing”. This email triggered the resignation of a civil servant, who warned the government was risking “a Grenfell-scale tragedy” through its failure to deal with LPS buildings, in an email previously reported by The Guardian and seen by Inside Housing.

Social landlords are currently carrying out structural surveys on LPS buildings for the first time in decades, due to the requirement to prepare a safety case under the new Building Safety Act.

One safety manager at a social landlord with a number of LPS buildings previously told Inside Housing: “Our LPS buildings are 60 years old, and they’ve never had any kind of structural scrutiny. They’ve had some historic strengthening work, but then no subsequent follow-up.”

The manager added that while this issue was being taken seriously within their organisation, this was not the case everywhere. “We’ve not had a structural collapse since Ronan Point, so it hasn’t been as topical as fire safety. I think it’s going to become the next crisis, because it’s been ignored.”