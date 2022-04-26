Government writes to Clarion over severe maladministration judgement as part of new ‘name and shame’ policy

The tactic makes up part of wider reforms by the government aimed at improving standards across the social housing sector, largely through the Social Housing Regulation Bill.

This will see the role of the Regulator for Social Housing extended, with the watchdog to also assess providers on consumer standards such as compliant-handling and repairs performance.

Clarion is one of several landlords to come under the microscope of the media in the past 18 months. The association was the focus of an ITV News investigation last year which looked at widespread issues of disrepair at the Eastfields Estate in Merton, south London.

At the time, Clarion apologised for the sub-standard conditions and has made changes to the structure of its management team in a bid to improve the quality of housing for its residents.

Responding to severe maladministration judgement earlier today, a Clarion spokesperson said: “We want to ensure the services we provide at Clarion are customer-focused and always as effective as possible.

“This was a complex case and while our focus was on completing the repairs and keeping the resident and her family regularly updated on progress, we accept that our formal communication via the complaints process fell short of the standard our residents have a right to expect.

“It took us too long to reply to letters and we accept the ruling of the ombudsman on this basis and apologise to the resident.

“We have explored what we can learn from this case and have issued renewed guidance to staff on when to escalate an enquiry to a formal complaint. We are also piloting the introduction of resident liaison officers who have a specific focus on managing complex cases and seeing them through to resolution.

“Clarion has also written to every one of our residents across the country in recent months, explaining how they can make a complaint and the process for contacting the Housing Ombudsman.”