Government’s care homes policy ‘unlawful’ during first COVID-19 wave, High Court rules

Government’s decision to allow untested hospital patients to move to care homes at the start of the pandemic has been ruled “unlawful” #UKhousing

The judges said it was “irrational” for the Department of Health and Social Care not to have advised until mid-April to keep asymptomatic patients admitted to care home separate from other patients for 14 days. The policy was eventually changed on 15 April 2020.

Today’s ruling, from Lord Justice Bean and Mr Justice Graham, said the risk of non-symptomatic transmission had been highlighted by Sir Patrick Vallance, the government’s chief scientific advisor, “as early as” 13 March 2020.

The case was brought by Dr Cathy Gardner and Fay Harris, whose fathers both died from COVID in care homes in spring 2020.

In a ruling published today , the judges said the government’s policy “failed to take into account the risk to elderly and vulnerable residents from non-symptomatic transmission” of COVID-19.

Matt Hancock, the health secretary at the time, claimed in May 2020 that the government had “tried to throw a protective ring around care homes” from the start of the pandemic.

Around 20,000 care home residents in England died during the first wave of the pandemic in 2020, the judges said in their ruling today. Official figures published last July revealed that more than 39,000 residents of care homes had died in the year to March 2021.

In response to the ruling, Boris Johnson said during Prime Minister’s Questions today: “We didn’t know very much about the disease. The thing that we didn’t know in particular ... was that COVID could be transmitted asymptomatically in the way that it was. And that was something that I wish we had known more about at the time.”

In a statement, the Department of Health and Social Care said: “We specifically sought to safeguard care home residents based on the best information at the time.

“The court recognised this was a very difficult decision at the start of the pandemic, evidence on asymptomatic transmission was extremely uncertain and we had to act immediately to protect the NHS to prevent it from being overwhelmed.

“The court recognised we did all we could to increase testing capacity. We acknowledge the judge’s comments on assessing the risks of asymptomatic transmission and our guidance on isolation.”