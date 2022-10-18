Government’s decision not to introduce evacuation plans for disabled residents ‘immoral’, says Labour

The model has come under serious scrutiny since the Grenfell Tower fire, with building owners passing on the vast costs of repairing buildings to residents, as well as the costs of insurance and interim fire safety measures such as ‘waking watches’.

Ms Jones said: “We would bring in a system to replace leasehold flats with commonhold, and in the interim, Labour would introduce greater control for residents over their own homes, with new rights to all residents’ associations and a simplified right to manage system.

“We’ve set a formula for leaseholders to find the freehold to their home, and cracked down on unfair fees and contract terms. We want to give people security and control over their homes. In a building safety regime that creates certainty and security.”

She said that Labour “still believes there is a case” for setting up a Building Works Agency to speed up the remediation process and “make sure that those responsible for the costs pay”.

She said there are “huge delays in the process” under government funding structures and raised the issue of leaseholders who are exempt from funding, such as those in buildings below 11 metres and enfranchised leaseholders.

Ms Jones also cited the “excellent investigative journalism from Inside Housing” in raising issues with the fire risk assessment process, where many assessors are unregistered and can face pressure from building owners to overlook issues.

“The potential conflict of interest is clear to see and it’s unacceptable that risk assessors might feel implicitly or explicitly pressured by a climate where clients may want to suppress some of the issues,” she said. “We don’t want a system that encourages a race to the bottom. It’s the public who will lose out if that is the case.”