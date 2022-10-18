Government’s decision not to introduce evacuation plans for disabled residents ‘immoral’, says Labour

The government’s failure to implement the Grenfell Tower Inquiry recommendation that disabled residents should be given emergency evacuation plans is “immoral” and “an insult” to the victims of the fire, Labour’s shadow housing minister has said.
In a speech to a fire safety conference in London this morning, Sarah Jones, shadow minister for police and fire service, also promised to replace the ‘leasehold’ system for selling blocks of flats should Labour gain power.
Despite repeatedly pledging to introduce all recommendations of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry, the government watered down the recommendations on personal emergency evacuation plans (PEEPs) following industry lobbying.
It is currently proposing to introduce a policy called Emergency Evacuation Information Sharing (EEIS), which would involve residents in buildings with known dangers sharing their location with firefighters and then awaiting rescue. Residents of all other buildings would continue to rely on ‘stay put’.
The Grenfell Tower Inquiry had recommended the introduction of PEEPs after hearing evidence that 15 residents with disabilities died in the blaze – 40% of the tower’s disabled population.
Many of them were trapped on upper floors and were unable to escape through smoke-filled lobbies before being overcome by smoke.
Ms Jones told delegates: “The government has rowed back in particular on the recommendation that all disabled residents be provided with a personal emergency evacuation plan to facilitate their evacuation in the case of a fire and that is simply unacceptable.
“The government said it is not proportionate and impractical but it is immoral, in our view, not to [introduce it] and an insult to the 15 people with disabilities who died at Grenfell.”
In a speech setting out the party’s fire safety position, Ms Jones also signalled an abolition of the leasehold structure, which sees the residents of blocks of flats buy a time-limited lease from the building owner – often an investment fund.
The model has come under serious scrutiny since the Grenfell Tower fire, with building owners passing on the vast costs of repairing buildings to residents, as well as the costs of insurance and interim fire safety measures such as ‘waking watches’.
Ms Jones said: “We would bring in a system to replace leasehold flats with commonhold, and in the interim, Labour would introduce greater control for residents over their own homes, with new rights to all residents’ associations and a simplified right to manage system.
“We’ve set a formula for leaseholders to find the freehold to their home, and cracked down on unfair fees and contract terms. We want to give people security and control over their homes. In a building safety regime that creates certainty and security.”
She said that Labour “still believes there is a case” for setting up a Building Works Agency to speed up the remediation process and “make sure that those responsible for the costs pay”.
She said there are “huge delays in the process” under government funding structures and raised the issue of leaseholders who are exempt from funding, such as those in buildings below 11 metres and enfranchised leaseholders.
Ms Jones also cited the “excellent investigative journalism from Inside Housing” in raising issues with the fire risk assessment process, where many assessors are unregistered and can face pressure from building owners to overlook issues.
“The potential conflict of interest is clear to see and it’s unacceptable that risk assessors might feel implicitly or explicitly pressured by a climate where clients may want to suppress some of the issues,” she said. “We don’t want a system that encourages a race to the bottom. It’s the public who will lose out if that is the case.”
In response, the government said it is committed to delivering proposals that enhance the safety of residents whose ability to self-evacuate in an emergency may be compromised.
A government spokesperson added: “We have clearly expressed that mandating Personal Emergency Evacuation Plans in high-rise residential buildings presents substantial difficulties, especially around practicality, proportionality and safety.
"That’s why we are now analysing the responses to a public consultation we launched on Emergency Evacuation Information Sharing Plus - our alternative package of measures that seek to enhance fire safety for the most vulnerable residents.”
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