Government’s Defence Housing Service appoints interim chair

Natalie Elphicke Ross has been made interim chair of the government’s new Defence Housing Service, which will manage nearly 50,000 military homes.
The former MP and housing lawyer will oversee the new organisation, which is being established in law through the Armed Forces Bill, launching next April.
The body will be responsible for a £9bn "generational renewal" of homes for armed forces families and looking at options to boost supply by building up to 100,000 homes on defence land.
Its creation was a key recommendation of the government’s defence housing strategy last November.
Ms Elphicke Ross led an independent team of experts who reviewed the strategy last year ahead of its publication.
She has previous experience in housing regulation including setting up a consumer standards body and Ombudsman for New Build Homes, as well as a stint as chief executive of the Housing & Finance Institute.Ms Elphicke Ross said: "The Defence Housing Service must drive through a generational renewal to rebuild, refit and refurbish defence homes, meet military operational requirements and make service to military families central to the new organisation.
"That will be at the heart of my work as the first chair of the Defence Housing Service."
Her appointment was welcomed by the Cat Calder, housing specialist at the Army Families Federation.
Ms Calder said: "I worked closely with Natalie Elphicke Ross on the Defence Housing Strategy Review and saw first-hand her commitment to ensuring that any changes to accommodation were truly in the best interests of serving personnel and their families.
"Change of this scale will take time for families to see and feel day to day, but her appointment is a really positive step in maintaining the momentum and focus on delivering those improvements."
Last month MPs set out a raft of recommendations for the new service and stressed the need to prioritise examining eligibility criteria for homes.
Inside Housing also revealed more than 9,000 military homes are currently empty, the majority of which were bought back by the government for £6bn at the end of 2024.
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