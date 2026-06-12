Government’s Defence Housing Service appoints interim chair

The former MP and housing lawyer will oversee the new organisation, which is being established in law through the Armed Forces Bill, launching next April.

The body will be responsible for a £9bn "generational renewal" of homes for armed forces families and looking at options to boost supply by building up to 100,000 homes on defence land.

Its creation was a key recommendation of the government’s defence housing strategy last November.

Ms Elphicke Ross led an independent team of experts who reviewed the strategy last year ahead of its publication.