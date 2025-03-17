Government’s homelessness strategy must include AHP focused on social housing, charities say

The government’s homelessness strategy must include plans for long-term funding of services and an Affordable Homes Programme which mainly focuses on social housing, charities said #UKhousing

The number of people sleeping rough, an estimated 4,667 on a snapshot night in autumn 2024, increased by 20% in one year.

Its latest statistics showed that, as of 30 September 2024, there were 126,040 households in temporary accommodation in England, an increase of 15.7% from the same date the previous year. The figure included 164,040 children.

The government is putting together a homelessness strategy, alongside a long-term plan for housing, as part of its plans to tackle the issue.

They called for long-term funding of services, with a focus on homelessness prevention, and a move away from “piecemeal” pots.

Speaking to Inside Housing, Homeless Link, St Mungo’s and Crisis all highlighted the need to build more social homes as a way to tackle the significant homelessness pressures the country is facing.

Last year, councils urged the chancellor to take “immediate action” to help stabilise their finances, after one in four said they expected to apply for an emergency government bail-out in the next two years.

Matt Downie, chief executive of Crisis, said there were “now signs” that the government wanted to do “something significant” on homelessness.

“Overall, [we need] really bold reform. The plain, obvious fact is that the strategies we’ve had to date have not worked.

“The strategy from the last government was just about rough sleeping and obviously that didn’t even work for rough sleeping, let alone wider homelessness.”

Mr Downie said the government must redirect a “really serious amount” of the AHP to social housing, or it will be “degraded completely” and homelessness numbers will continue to rise.

“What that would enable is a really big shift towards a housing-led approach to solving homelessness itself.”

He said the approach of “all stripes of government” in the past was that it was “always about only certain people being given the right to housing”.

“And everybody else who experiences homelessness has to go into some form of accommodation system.

“And we’re now in this situation where even families who are a priority under the legislation are still going through that as well,” he said.

The answer to homelessness was everyone having a place to live, he said, with the people who need support to stay there, getting it.

“But that is so far from how our system is set up. We have a massive system of bureaucratic, legal gatekeeping to demonstrate who doesn’t qualify, rather than spending the money on making sure that everyone does qualify,” he said.

The government must invest in the Local Housing Allowance (LHA) and council finances so that it can “properly start preventing homelessness again”, Mr Downie added.

St Mungo’s services mainly support people with complex needs. It provides outreach work for people sleeping rough, helping them off the streets.

Sean Palmer, executive director of strategy and transformation at St Mungo’s, said this was a “defining moment” for the government to “end the current homelessness crisis through tackling the root causes, while ensuring there is proper support for those currently experiencing it”.

He said more social homes and housing-related support were the “route to reducing homelessness”.

Mr Palmer said there must be investment in prevention. “Frontline services like St Mungo’s are working tirelessly to help people affected by homelessness get back on their feet. Many of these services also face an uncertain financial future,” he said.

Mr Palmer believes the government has responded to the “most acute uncertainty” through the recent funding to councils, which “prevented services across England, including those run by St Mungo’s, from falling off the funding cliff edge that was due in March”.

“However, to truly allow us to make sustained progress to end homelessness, short-term and insecure funding streams are not the answer.

“A comprehensive strategy which is underpinned by appropriate longer-term funding is essential to move us from emergency response into preventing homelessness, and helping those currently caught in its trap find a home,” he said.

St Mungo’s rough-sleeper prevention pilot in London supports people before they spend a night on the street.