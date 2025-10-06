The government is consulting on house-buying reforms that could introduce mandatory qualifications for agents and save first-time buyers £710 on average #UKhousing

Government’s house-buying reforms could bring in mandatory qualifications for estate, letting and managing agents #UKhousing

The government believes “this will help end nasty surprises which result in last-minute collapses and give greater confidence to first-time buyers making one of life’s most important decisions”.

Plans could mean sellers and estate agents will be required to provide buyers with vital information about a property upfront, including the condition of the home, leasehold costs and the chain of people waiting to move.

The government has published the estimate outcomes as part of proposals to shake-up the home-buying process in the UK, which currently takes around five months to complete.

Housing secretary Steve Reed said: “Buying a home should be a dream, not a nightmare.

“Our reforms will fix the broken system so hardworking people can focus on the next chapter of their lives.

“Through our Plan for Change, we are putting more money back into working people’s pockets and making a simple dream a simple reality.”

Other proposals include providing buyers and sellers with the option to sign binding contracts that would end the practice of parties pulling out of agreements months into the process.

The consultation will also look at using digital tools, including digital property logbooks, digital ID verification and standardised data-sharing.

Justin Young, chief executive of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), said: “RICS has long supported reform of the home buying and selling process, which is too often stressful, costly and brings uncertainty to buyers and sellers.

“The government’s commitment to an industry consultation is a vital step forward, and RICS will brings its expertise to the table. By embedding transparency, professionalism and innovation into the buying and selling process, we can help build a housing market that works better for everyone.”