Gove’s ambitions on building safety are right – but there should be major concern about what comes next

As one MP put it, we welcome the steps forward in ministerial statements on building safety only to find problems in the steps backward that follow.

Michael Gove’s plans to “make developers pay” represent the most positive steps seen so far but there are still major concerns over what comes next.

For starters, how exactly will he “make” them? The initial plan in talks before Easter seems to be persuasion, but the housing secretary has limited levers that he can pull, and why would companies that have previously resisted calls to ‘do the right thing’ change their minds now?

He cited the way that Rydon Homes, sister company of the main contractor in the Grenfell refurbishment, was barred from Help to Buy but the scheme ends in 2023 and most of the £29bn in equity loans has already been committed.

This highlights yet again a major flaw in the government’s support for house builders that I highlighted even before the creation of Help to Buy: its failure to get a quid pro quo for all that help for profits, bonuses and dividends.

Short of another support scheme, which may ironically be needed if supply plummets, that leaves blacklisting from Homes England programmes and naming and shaming as his principal weapons. Neither is a negligible threat, but will they be enough?

That leaves coercion, legal action or the ‘high-level threat’ of a new tax that Mr Gove is authorised to make in the letter leaked to Newsnight from chief secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke.