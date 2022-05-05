Gove’s building safety plan leaves no incentive for companies to be based in UK, says Barratt boss

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The boss of the UK’s largest house builder has warned housing secretary Michael Gove that his approach to fixing the building safety crisis “leaves no incentive for companies to base themselves in the UK or be listed on the FTSE”.
In a letter to Mr Gove today, Barratt’s chief executive David Thomas expressed his disappointment in how the government had gone about targeting developers and asking them to commit to its ‘building safety pledge’.
He said that the “unavoidable conclusion” of the government’s approach to resolving the crisis is that it is “unfairly targeting established UK companies simply because it is easy to do so, while finding it difficult to bring other organisations and overseas companies to account”.
Mr Thomas said: “This does not reflect well on the government’s regard for UK business, [and] creates an uncertain fiscal environment which leaves no incentive for companies to base themselves in the UK or be listed on the FTSE.”
The house builder’s boss said the government’s approach “will harm inward business investment in the UK” and is likely to lead to “reduced investment in the land, infrastructure and materials needed to build new homes and developments”, resulting in a fall in housing supply.
The ‘building safety pledge’ saw the government ask 53 companies to sign a proposal that commits developers to fixing fire safety issues on buildings they own that are taller than 11 metres, as well as provide an additional £4bn in funding to remediate cladding on all outstanding buildings between 11 and 18 metres tall.
Barratt has already set aside £480m to remediate buildings it is responsible for, and estimates it will cough up an additional £400m through the Residential Property Developer Tax for the remediation of buildings built by others over the next 10 years.
Mr Thomas said the government’s £3bn expansion of the Building Safety Levy would leave other industries “undoubtedly looking on with concern”.
The Residential Property Developer Tax is also expected to raise £3bn in total, but the Barratt boss said it is unclear how the government has calculated these figures.
He was also keen to point out that in the four years since 2018, just 13% of the £5.1bn in funding allocated to both aluminium composite material (ACM) and non-ACM cladding had been spent.
Mr Thomas said the levy and development tax combined will amount to a £6bn tax over the next decade, and one that he described as “unjust and disproportionate”.
He added: “It will distort the market and disadvantage our industry compared to overseas companies – many of which were involved in the construction or refurbishment of buildings which now require remediation – while they, in addition to manufacturers, suppliers, contractors and other organisations who had a role in the building safety crisis, including government itself, are not paying anything towards the costs of the problems they had a hand in creating.”
The letter ends by calling on the government to delay the introduction of the Building Safety Levy until “an open and transparent process has accurately estimated the total costs required for remediation” and “all other parties with responsibility for the building safety issues leaseholders face have also been forced to pay a share of the costs in the same way as UK house builders”.
The house builder also asked that the Building Safety Levy is implemented as a levy on high-rise residential buildings as it was originally intended.
The three-page letter from Mr Thomas marks the latest chapter in the building safety crisis and follows the ultimatum given by Mr Gove in January, which called on developers to commit to remediating all of their buildings that are taller than 11 metres, as well as provide an additional £4bn in funding to remediate cladding on all outstanding buildings between 11 and 18 metres tall.
In February, the government threatened to “shut down” developers if they failed to agree to its new plan, including orders to prevent house builders that refuse to pay from receiving planning permission commencement or building control sign-off for their projects.
A spokesperson from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said: “We make no apologies for making developers pay, rather than innocent leaseholders, and will not accept any delays.
“Building safety is an industry-wide failure and we do expect others to step up. The Building Safety Act gives developers and freeholders new legal avenues to hold the companies that made unsafe products to account and we will pursue firms that attempt to evade their responsibilities.”
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