Gove’s building safety plan leaves no incentive for companies to be based in UK, says Barratt boss

The boss of Barratt Homes has warned that the government’s approach to funding remediation works risks putting off would be UK investors and could result in less homes being built #ukhousing

The house builder’s boss said the government’s approach “will harm inward business investment in the UK” and is likely to lead to “reduced investment in the land, infrastructure and materials needed to build new homes and developments”, resulting in a fall in housing supply.

Mr Thomas said: “This does not reflect well on the government’s regard for UK business, [and] creates an uncertain fiscal environment which leaves no incentive for companies to base themselves in the UK or be listed on the FTSE.”

He said that the “unavoidable conclusion” of the government’s approach to resolving the crisis is that it is “unfairly targeting established UK companies simply because it is easy to do so, while finding it difficult to bring other organisations and overseas companies to account”.

In a letter to Mr Gove today, Barratt’s chief executive David Thomas expressed his disappointment in how the government had gone about targeting developers and asking them to commit to its ‘building safety pledge’.

The ‘building safety pledge’ saw the government ask 53 companies to sign a proposal that commits developers to fixing fire safety issues on buildings they own that are taller than 11 metres, as well as provide an additional £4bn in funding to remediate cladding on all outstanding buildings between 11 and 18 metres tall.

Barratt has already set aside £480m to remediate buildings it is responsible for, and estimates it will cough up an additional £400m through the Residential Property Developer Tax for the remediation of buildings built by others over the next 10 years.

Mr Thomas said the government’s £3bn expansion of the Building Safety Levy would leave other industries “undoubtedly looking on with concern”.

The Residential Property Developer Tax is also expected to raise £3bn in total, but the Barratt boss said it is unclear how the government has calculated these figures.

He was also keen to point out that in the four years since 2018, just 13% of the £5.1bn in funding allocated to both aluminium composite material (ACM) and non-ACM cladding had been spent.

Mr Thomas said the levy and development tax combined will amount to a £6bn tax over the next decade, and one that he described as “unjust and disproportionate”.

He added: “It will distort the market and disadvantage our industry compared to overseas companies – many of which were involved in the construction or refurbishment of buildings which now require remediation – while they, in addition to manufacturers, suppliers, contractors and other organisations who had a role in the building safety crisis, including government itself, are not paying anything towards the costs of the problems they had a hand in creating.”