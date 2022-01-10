Gove’s building safety plan: the full rundown of what he will say in his speech

Scrapping the Consolidated Advice Note and taking a more proportional approach

When the Consolidated Advice Note was first published in January 2020, nobody would have predicted the chaos it would cause in the flat sale market.

The government guidance document stated that all buildings, regardless of height, needed to be checked, and if dangerous materials were found, they would need to be removed.

With this in place, lenders used it when assessing which buildings needed external wall system (EWS) forms. The result was that the majority of buildings, regardless of height, required checks, leaving leaseholders unable to sell as they waited for one. This caused near paralysis to the flat sale market and great trauma for residents.

Understandably there has been pressure for the past two years to get the Consolidated Advice Note changed.

Despite repeated promises from the government over the past six months that it would, it is only today that this looks like it will happen.

According to the speech, the advice note will be scrapped and the government will instead advise assessors to follow new guidance that has been developed by the British Standards Institute, called PAS 9980.

The catchily named new piece of guidance will be used by fire risk assessors to carry out statutory assessments of external walls of blocks under the new Fire Safety Bill. It will take a more risk-based approach to danger, and it is hoped it will be more proportional and reduce the amount of remediation needed.

However, there have already been certain instances where the PAS 9980 standards have been used on blocks below 18 metres tall.

In these cases, assessors have concluded that costly remediation is needed. One such block is Oyster Court in south London, where despite PAS 9980 being used, it was still concluded that remediation was needed – which could cost residents £80,000 each.

It is also hoped that the scrapping of the advice note would soften the approach by lenders regarding EWS forms.

In July, former housing secretary Robert Jenrick announced that banks should no longer ask for EWS forms on any buildings below 18 metres. It came after research by its experts suggested that there was no systemic risk of fire in these blocks.

However, many banks have not budged since stating that they would only consider changing their approach once the advice note was scrapped.

So, now that has happened, will they change their approach?

Well, not necessarily. Many of the banks also had a second condition at the time, which stated that they would also need to see the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) change its guidance around EWS checks on buildings below 18 metres, before they would reconsider.

Before Christmas, after a four-month consultation, RICS revealed that it would be rejecting the government calls and keeping its current guidance in place. The current guidance states that there are only certain types of blocks under 18 metres that do not require checks.

But don’t expect Mr Gove to go without a fight on this. In his speech, he will state that he will take the power to review the governance of RICS and “make sure that they are equipped to support a solution to this challenge”.

He will follow that up by saying that those in the industry who refuse to work to take a more proportionate approach “should be clear about our determination to deliver positive outcomes for those caught up in this issue”.

Make of that what you will.