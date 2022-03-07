Gove’s cladding ultimatum date for builders delayed by nearly a month

In a letter to Stewart Baseley, executive chair of the Home Builders Federation, housing secretary Michael Gove said the current proposals being put forward by the trade body “fell short” of what was needed.

Adding that if the sector does not achieve this, he would bring in legislation to force this on to builders through the Building Safety Bill, which is currently going through parliament.

The deadline for the HBF plan has now shifted by nearly a month, with Mr Gove initially stating in January that this needed to be achieved by early March.