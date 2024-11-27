Grand Union downgraded to V2 as higher costs weaken risk management

The English regulator has downgraded Grand Union Housing Group for financial viability due to the impact of higher service costs on its financial performance #UKhousing

“Increasing costs mean that Grand Union is unable to cover interest costs from core activity in the short term and therefore its capacity to withstand downside risks is reduced,” the regulator said.

In its judgement, the RSH said the Milton Keynes-based landlord has enough financial capacity “to deal with a reasonable range of adverse scenarios”, but is under pressure from increased costs for services such as repairs and maintenance.

The 13,000-home landlord has been handed a V2 grade. This means the association remains compliant with the standards, but it “needs to manage material risks to ensure continued compliance”, the English regulator said.

The RSH acknowledged that Grand Union’s “financial profile reflects the investment it is making in existing tenants’ homes and the development of new homes”.

The regulator noted the association has taken steps to increase its future financial capacity.

In its last full year to March 2024, Grand Union posted a £4.9m drop in surplus to £7.1m. This came despite an increased turnover of £95.3m.

The landlord had its governance grading affirmed at G1. It has not yet received a consumer grading.

A Grand Union spokesperson said: “Grand Union remains financially stable, and this new rating reflects the investment we are committed to make in our customers’ homes along with the development of new homes.

“We are delighted that our governance rating remains unchanged following the assessment.”

Earlier this week, the association announced that its merger with Longhurst Group is set to complete on 16 December. As a combined group it will be known under the new name of Amplius.

Under the tie-up, Northamptonshire-based Longhurst, which is the bigger of the two landlords with around 24,000 homes, will transfer its engagements to Grand Union.