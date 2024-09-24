The former chair of the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee said he is “sceptical” about the future of shared ownership #UKhousing

Grant for shared ownership could be diverted back to social rent, former LUHC chair says #UKhousing

Mr Betts told Inside Housing: “You can build shared ownership properties without necessarily having a lot of social housing grant going into it.

The report, published in March , found that shared ownership has “failed to deliver” and needs “urgent reform" after an inquiry found uncapped service charges, rising rents and unfair maintenance costs mean it is unaffordable.

Clive Betts, MP for Sheffield South East, who oversaw the committee when it published a report into shared ownership, said: “I’m sceptical it’s the best way. We did our report on shared ownership – very few people staircase at all, there’s a lot of discontent with conditions.”

“That’s one way you could build more social housing is to switch some of that money.”

The remarks were made to Inside Housing following a Labour Party Conference panel called ‘How can Labour end the housing crisis’. Tom Copley, deputy London mayor for housing and residential development, and Fiona Fletcher-Smith, chair of the G15, were also on the panel.

The new government has yet to respond to the LUHC inquiry into the affordability of shared ownership.

In the panel discussion, Mr Betts also said he would like to see Right to Buy discounts reduced to 20% and for local authorities to keep the money.

“We can’t carry on with 70% discount, with the money going straight to the Treasury and not replacing the housing stock.”

Mr Copley said the Right to Buy policy should be devolved, and there should be particular intervention on the sale of new council homes.

Earlier in the day, the deputy London mayor had told Inside Housing how the City Hall developer will initially focus on joint ventures and land assembly.