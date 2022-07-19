Grant funding should be refocused to include regeneration, MPs told

Kate Henderson was speaking during an evidence session of the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee on Monday.

She joined several witnesses who raised concerns that the Levelling Up, Housing and Regeneration Bill could lead to the centralisation of the planning system and questioned how effective the government’s planning proposals will be in delivering its levelling-up agenda.

Ms Henderson said one important change was the plan to repurpose Homes England to include the regeneration of towns and cities.

Plans to extend the remit of the government’s main housing delivery agency were outlined in the Levelling Up White Paper in February, and Ms Henderson described this proposal as a “really positive step forward”.

She said: “As part of that, we would really like to see a shifting focus with the Affordable Housing Programme, which at the moment just looks at net addition for affordable housing.

“We absolutely need new housing, so this is great, but in some places we really need to look at regeneration.”