Grant rates could hit Greater Manchester’s 2027 10,000-home net zero target, delegates told

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
The deputy mayor of Greater Manchester and mayor of Salford has warned how viability concerns could impact the region’s target of 10,000 net zero carbon homes by 2027.
Paul Dennett told delegates at an affordable housing panel at the MIPIM property conference in Cannes, France this Monday (9 March) that current grant rates could impact the region’s net zero goals.
Mr Dennett said: “Between now and 2027 we want to deliver 10,000 truly affordable, net zero carbon homes – or highly energy efficient.
“We might need to retrofit the net carbon at some point in the future, because of viability constraints.”
He explained that this is because current grant rates are not high enough to build truly net zero homes and so the homes will have to be retrofit in years to come.
He added: “We are building homes at the moment in Salford through the fabric-first lens, because we know viability is an issue.
“We know the grant rates don’t allow us to do net zero, but building fabric-first with a view to then retrofitting at a point in time in the future is really, really important.
“Because what that means is you don’t stall the market delivering the units. You get on, and you do it and then you revisit it.”
His comments come as the Liverpool City Region launches a £2bn investment fund at MIPIM to help fast-track housebuilding, while setting out plans for a new mayoral development corporation.
Steve Rotheram, the mayor of Liverpool City Region, announced yesterday that he has come to the property conference with £11bn of “genuine, investible opportunities”, in the hopes of striking new deals for the region.
In an interview with Inside Housing at the festival, Mr Rotheram said that the new development corporation – which he hopes to set up by autumn 2026 – will speed up regeneration in the area.
Mr Dennett also told delegates that the Greater Manchester region was seeing a “significant shift” in the delivery of truly affordable housing thanks to the government’s new Social and Affordable Homes Programme, for which 60% of the funding must go on homes for social rent.
“That is sending a very clear message from the top, which then the market, working with local authorities, goes on and delivers,” he said.
His comments were echoed by Abigail Dean, global head of strategic insights at US asset manager Nuveen.
Inside Housing Living reported how Ms Dean believes that partnerships with local authorities were key to the success of its developments via Preferred Homes, its extra-care for-profit provider.
“In the UK we’ve developed a model that works,” she said. “We’ve developed a relationship of trust with Homes England, so we can secure grant funding from them.”
Sign up to Inside Housing’s weekly Council Focus newsletter, featuring the latest affordable housing news focused on local authorities delivered to your inbox.
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters.
Related stories