Grant rates could hit Greater Manchester’s 2027 10,000-home net zero target, delegates told

Paul Dennett told delegates at an affordable housing panel at the MIPIM property conference in Cannes, France this Monday (9 March) that current grant rates could impact the region’s net zero goals.

Mr Dennett said: “Between now and 2027 we want to deliver 10,000 truly affordable, net zero carbon homes – or highly energy efficient.

“We might need to retrofit the net carbon at some point in the future, because of viability constraints.”

He explained that this is because current grant rates are not high enough to build truly net zero homes and so the homes will have to be retrofit in years to come.