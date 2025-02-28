Grants are still available for heat network upgrades, so don’t wait for the stick

The scheme applies in England and Wales and is available to public, private and third-sector entities including registered providers, local authorities and commercial private sector landlords. The applicant must be responsible for operating or managing an existing district heat network or communal heating system. The scheme provides for both revenue and capital grant funding.

The types of project that might receive revenue support include undertaking optimisation studies to assess one or more heat networks to identify the causes of poor performance and practical improvement steps which could be taken.

Grant funding is potentially available to cover the whole of the project costs, with the government indicating that they’re expecting applicants to seek between £15,000 and £24,000 per project. While grant applications above that limit will be considered, they would need to include compelling reasons to justify a higher award.

“Particularly with the stick, in the form of comprehensive regulation, on the horizon, heat network operators would be well advised to look at the performance of their systems and, if necessary, put in place programmes of remedial measures”

Capital grant funding is targeted at work to install intervention and improvement measures that will reduce carbon emissions by making networks more efficient or improving reliability. Typical examples include reconfiguring and/or insulating heat supply pipework, upgrading heat interface units, installing metering equipment and/or ‘smart controls’, and improving the efficiency of the network by upgrading pumps. Potentially, grant funding under the scheme could cover up to 50% of the project costs.

Examples of successful applicants include Hackney Council, which secured just over £40,000 towards the cost of two optimisation studies looking at networks which they operated serving their council homes. The studies identified 18 practical efficiency measures which, if implemented, would reduce carbon emissions by 676 tonnes over a decade.

Notting Hill Genesis was awarded just over £300,000 to undertake improvement works to their gas-powered Mildmay heat network ,which serves 139 homes, a hospital and church. The works, which included new heat interface units, installation of smart metering and upgrades to insulation, resulted in a 32% reduction in gas consumption.

Grant applications are assessed on a competitive basis within each round, with funding being focused towards projects which seek to address customer detriment (with greater emphasis on high proportions of ‘residential customers in need’) or which deliver high carbon emissions savings.

Particularly with the stick, in the form of comprehensive regulation, on the horizon, heat network operators would be well advised to look at the performance of their systems and, if necessary, put in place programmes of remedial measures. The Heat Network Efficiency Scheme could help cover the costs of doing so.

Neil Toner, senior consultant, Devonshires