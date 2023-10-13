Grants director at Homes England to retire after 32-year career

During her time, Homes England said that Jackie Jacob has played a key part in the delivery of hundreds of thousands of homes to help people in temporary or challenging accommodation.

She is credited with stewarding over £20bn in grant funding over the past 15 years and supported more than 90,000 affordable homes since the beginning of 2020 alone.

Ms Jacob was appointed interim executive director of programmes at Homes England, then called the Homes and Communities Agency (HCA), in July 2015.

She had worked at the HCA since it launched in 2008, and prior to that she worked in both investment and regulation at the Housing Corporation.