Great Places announces new chief executive

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Large Northern landlord Great Places Housing Group has announced a new chief executive after the incumbent revealed his intention to step down in January.
Matt Harrison will stand down on 1 July after more than 10 years in the job and over 30 years at the organisation.
Replacing him once he leaves will be Alison Dean, who is currently the deputy chief executive.
Ms Dean joined the Manchester-based Great Places as a graduate in 1997 and worked in customer involvement, before moving into regeneration and several housing management roles.
The 25,500-home landlord has credited her for driving “cultural change through continuous improvement of services” before becoming deputy chief executive in 2022.
Ms Dean said: “I am delighted to have been chosen to lead this fantastic organisation at an exciting time for our business as we prepare to launch our new ambitious corporate plan.
“Our people and partners are passionate about delivering excellent services to our customers and we will remain committed to helping tackle the housing crisis and improving the communities we serve.”
Mervyn Jones, chair of Great Places, said: “We are delighted that Alison has accepted the position after a robust recruitment process and significant competition from other exceptional, experienced candidates.
“This appointment signals the strength of our organisation and will continue to build on the success of our development programme, as well as investing more than ever before into existing customers’ homes.
“I would like to thank Matt Harrison for everything he has done for our customers, colleagues and communities. I look forward to working closely with Alison as we open a new chapter and continue to move forward to help more people live in safe and secure homes.”
The landlord had a turnover of £168m in 2022-23.
Last year, a potential merger between Great Places and Mosscare St Vincent’s fell through. Both Manchester based, the merger would have created a 33,000-home landlord.
However, Great Places announced in September that the associations had “regretfully ended discussions to join together in a merger by transfer of engagements”.
Since the talks began, Great Places explained that the operating environment across the sector had “thrown up many unanticipated challenges”.
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