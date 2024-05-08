Great Places announces new chief executive

Matt Harrison will stand down on 1 July after more than 10 years in the job and over 30 years at the organisation.

Replacing him once he leaves will be Alison Dean, who is currently the deputy chief executive.

Ms Dean joined the Manchester-based Great Places as a graduate in 1997 and worked in customer involvement, before moving into regeneration and several housing management roles.

The 25,500-home landlord has credited her for driving “cultural change through continuous improvement of services” before becoming deputy chief executive in 2022.