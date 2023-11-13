Great Places appoints new chair

Mervyn Jones has been appointed to take on the role from 1 January 2024 as Tony Davison’s tenure as chair is coming to an end.

This is because there are limits on how long people are able to serve on the board under Great Places’ code of governance.

Therefore Mr Davidson will step down at the end of December, after joining the board at the 25,000-home association in September 2013 and taking over as chair in December of that year.

Great Places explained that it decided to recruit a new chair from the existing board for continuity, and felt it was important that the new chair already understands the organisation.

The landlord has credited Mr Davidson with overseeing a lot of change and growth within Great Places during his tenure, including the merger with Equity in 2020.