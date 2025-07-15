Ms Purdy, who is due to retire next month after a decade in charge of the Cumbrian housing association, will lead the board from September.

The 26,000-home landlord said she will become its first female chair and will take over from Mervyn Jones, who has been in the role since last year.

Ms Purdy has 35 years of experience in social housing. Prior to joining South Lakes in 2015, she was deputy chief executive of Thirteen Group. Other previous roles include chief executive of Housing Hartlepool and chief executive of Vela Housing Group.