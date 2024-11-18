Great Places on course to miss operating margin ‘golden rule’ as market sales come in below budget

It said in a Q2 update that it was projected to miss its financial rule for the 2024-25 operating margin by £1.2m.

Great Places’ latest forecast surplus is £27m, which includes the additional £2m to cover an “acceleration” of its fire risk assessments survey programme and further maintenance work.

This also takes into account a lower-than-expected surplus from market sale schemes, which is set to be £0.7m below budget because some schemes will now complete next year.

However, all other golden rules including bank covenants are forecast to be met this year.