Great Places on track for development target as pre-tax surplus rises

Great Places said it was on track to meet its full-year development target as it recorded a rise in pre-tax surplus for the first quarter of the 2024-25 financial year #UKhousing

In April, it said it had completed 2,134 homes and was on site with around 2,000 more as part of this target. It has also secured £6.4m from the Greater Manchester Brownfield Fund to build 423 homes across eight sites.

The large Northern housing association said it had 113 development starts on site as of June. It is aiming to build 4,000 new homes by 2027 and 9,000 by 2030.

The latest development update was more positive than Great Places’ completion figures for the previous year posted in February, which blamed wet weather over the winter for causing on-site delays.

In a stock market update, the 25,500-home housing association reported a pre-tax surplus of £7m in the three months to the end of June, up 3% from £6.8m in the same period last year.

It said this was in line with its budgeted surplus and it had achieved all its internal financial “golden rules” around interest cover, gearing and operating margin.

Drawn debt, excluding bond and loan premiums and loan fees, was £652m, up £19m in the quarter due to £20m revolving credit facility loan drawdowns and a “small scheduled debt repayment”.

Cash held was £30m, with undrawn bank revolving credit facilities of £405m during the period.

Great Places’ overall satisfaction was 73.8% in June, while arrears stood at 4% for general needs only.