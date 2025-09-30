Great Places posts rise in turnover after adding nearly 1,000 homes to portfolio #UKhousing

The landlord, which has committed to building around 4,000 new affordable homes and improving its current homes in its 2024-27 corporate plan, had a strong year for development.

Its turnover was driven by higher rental income and growth, with a net addition of 943 homes to its portfolio. It also posted an annual surplus before tax of £29.5m, up from £23.6m the year before.

The Manchester-based landlord, which manages over 27,000 homes in 50 local authority areas, generated a turnover of £194m, up from £172m the year before.

It delivered 726 new affordable homes which was higher than its target of 698, and sold 196 homes for shared ownership.

At the start of the new financial year, Great Places had 2,350 homes on site and over summer, it agreed £225m in new sustainability-linked loans to build more homes and improve its stock.

Overall operating margin was 23%, better than the sector median in previous years but below target due to "one-off items" during the financial year.

The association’s EBITDA MRI interest cover figure was 151.1%, up from 134.9% last year.

The landlord retained its G1/V2 status from the Regulator for Social Housing (RSH) and secured a compliant C2 grading for its consumer standards.

The landlord’s credit rating with Moody’s was reaffirmed as A3 during the year, but its Fitch rating was downgraded from A+ to A.