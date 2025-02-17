Great Places pre-tax surplus ‘ahead of budget’ in third quarter

Great Places has reported a pre-tax surplus of £25.2m, putting it “ahead of budget” in the third quarter of the financial year #UKhousing

Great Places said its forecast remained “broadly in line” with its reporting from the last quarter (Q2), when it revealed that its operating margin would be 24.4% , slightly below its internal golden rule of 25%, but “above the sector norm”.

The surplus was revealed in its latest update to the London Stock Exchange. The 25,000-home landlord said it had achieved all covenants and golden rules around interest cover, gearing and operating margin for the nine-month period to December 2024.

The statement also said that drawn debt, excluding bond/loan premium and loan fees, was £659m, up from £647m in the previous quarter.

This was due to £18m in drawdowns on revolving credit facility loans and was offset by £6m in scheduled loan repayments.

The landlord included updates on other areas of the business, such as progress against its target of having 2,500 properties with an Energy Performance Certificate rating of Band C or higher by the end of the year. It now has 2,980 homes at this level.

The landlord believes it is on track to have 100% of stock condition surveys done by September 2025, with 90% already complete.

Overall customer satisfaction was 72.6%, in line with the target of 72%. Arrears had increased slightly to 3.9%, better than the target of 4.1%.