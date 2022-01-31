Greater Manchester associations announce plans to develop 18,000 homes

Greater Manchester Housing Providers (GMHP), which currently has 24 members, will jointly invest around £2.5bn in developing the homes, more than half of which will be for social or affordable rent.

The providers will also develop supported housing, shared ownership and market sale properties, with the proceeds from the latter being used to pay for new homes and local services.

In addition, 10 GMHP members, alongside the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA), have invested £32m to create a development joint venture called Hive Homes, which will develop 700 market sale homes over the next few years.