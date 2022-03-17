Greater Manchester housing associations announce new chair

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
The Greater Manchester Housing Providers (GMHP) partnership has announced a new chair 10 years after it formed.
Charlie Norman, the chief executive of Manchester-based housing association Mosscare St Vincent’s (MSV), will take up the role today (Thursday) and succeeds Jon Lord, chief executive of Bolton at Home.
Mr Lord has held the position since the GMHP, which represents a group of 24 housing associations that collectively own and manage 260,000 homes, was formed over 10 years ago.
Ms Norman has worked in the housing sector for more than 30 years, across the North West of England and in Vancouver, Canada. She has a background in community and co-operative development, neighbourhood management and regeneration.
She said she is “delighted” to take on the role and thanked her predecessor “for his leadership and huge contribution over the past decade”.
She added: “It’s a critical moment for the sector, and I’m really pleased to be taking on the chair of GMHP at such an important time for our members.
“The housing crisis is ever present, and myriad challenges – from building safety, the decarbonisation agenda and levelling up, to the cost of living crisis and the unacceptable inequalities exacerbated by the pandemic – are putting pressures on our organisations and communities like never before.”
Ms Norman also said that “it’s never been more important to work collaboratively as housing providers”.
The GMHP recently announced plans to develop 18,000 homes in the Manchester City Region over the next five years.
Members will jointly invest around £2.5bn in developing the homes, more than half of which will be for social or affordable rent.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive news of sector appointments straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories