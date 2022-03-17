Greater Manchester housing associations announce new chair

Charlie Norman, the chief executive of Manchester-based housing association Mosscare St Vincent’s (MSV), will take up the role today (Thursday) and succeeds Jon Lord, chief executive of Bolton at Home.

Mr Lord has held the position since the GMHP, which represents a group of 24 housing associations that collectively own and manage 260,000 homes, was formed over 10 years ago.

Ms Norman has worked in the housing sector for more than 30 years, across the North West of England and in Vancouver, Canada. She has a background in community and co-operative development, neighbourhood management and regeneration.