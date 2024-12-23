Greater Manchester’s 15-year housing plan faces High Court challenge

A long-term plan for 115,000 new homes across Greater Manchester is set to reach the High Court, after a challenge from campaigners #UKhousing

However, a ruling on Tuesday concluded that a judicial review from campaign group Save Greater Manchester’s Greenbelt against the strategy can proceed to the High Court.

PfE was approved by nine of Greater Manchester’s 10 councils earlier this year, after Stockport Council dropped out in 2020.

The court battle is the latest headache for the Places for Everyone (PfE) plan by Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester, which has been in development in various forms since 2014.

The decision, from Justice Fordham, means the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA), the nine councils and the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG), which approved the scheme, must defend the plan in the High Court.

A date is still to be set for the hearing, and PfE remains active until the court decides otherwise.

The campaigners appealed for a review on five grounds earlier this year, but a hearing last week concluded that only one of these grounds for appeal was acceptable.

The challenge permitted to go forward relates to a reduction in “green belt additions” to the plan. Previously, PfE had included 49 sites to be added to the green belt to compensate for loss elsewhere in the plan, but this was lowered to 19.

This ground “made it through the paper-sift of permission for statutory review”, the judge explained.

Challenges thrown out by the judge included the need to review the plan and restore land to the green belt in light of the government’s cancellation of the Manchester leg of the HS2 train line.