Greatwell Homes agrees £70m financing deal with two major banks

The package comprises a £45m revolving credit facility with Barclays, extended for a further five years, and a new £25m 10-year fixed-rate loan from NatWest, which is a new funding partner for the association.

The funding will bolster the association’s development programme across the area including the extra-care site, Dappletree Court, which will bring 57 homes for social rent in Wellingborough.

The interest rate on the NatWest facility was fixed on drawing, in order to provide cost certainty amid what advisors described as an “unpredictable market”.

Natalie Singh, a partner at Trowers & Hamlins, said the refinancing “strengthens the organisation’s financial position”.

“The new facilities will support Greatwell Homes’ ongoing commitment to safe, modern and sustainable homes for its customers,” she added.

The Dappletree Court scheme will cater to people aged 55 and over who need support to live independently, and is backed by a £4.8m Homes England grant.