Green light for £69m retrofit of listed Edinburgh Council housing blocks

The council and its partners will carry out a raft of upgrades at Linksview House and Cables Wynd House in Leith following the decision last week.

Energy efficiency, fire safety, resident safety and landscape improvements are all planned for the high-rise Brutalist buildings that contain 310 flats, most of which are council owned.

The project is part of a wider decade-long programme by Edinburgh Council to bring more than 40 of its housing blocks up to the Scottish government’s Energy Efficiency Standard for Social Housing.