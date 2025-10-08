Green light for £69m retrofit of listed Edinburgh Council housing blocks

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City of Edinburgh councillors have approved plans for a £69m retrofit of two listed 1960s social housing blocks in the city.
The council and its partners will carry out a raft of upgrades at Linksview House and Cables Wynd House in Leith following the decision last week.
Energy efficiency, fire safety, resident safety and landscape improvements are all planned for the high-rise Brutalist buildings that contain 310 flats, most of which are council owned.
The project is part of a wider decade-long programme by Edinburgh Council to bring more than 40 of its housing blocks up to the Scottish government’s Energy Efficiency Standard for Social Housing.
The standard requires social housing to have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of Band B or be “as energy efficient as practically possible”. Although, it is currently being reviewed by Holyrood to align with UK net zero targets.
News of the retrofit approval comes less than a month after Edinburgh Council revealed it plans to scrap a retrofit scheme for two other mid-century buildings due to soaring costs.
The council said designs for Linksview House and Cables Wynd House will be finalised in winter 2025 and pre-construction co-ordination will be completed by early next year.
Lezley Marion Cameron, convener of the housing, homelessness and fair work committee at the City of Edinburgh Council, said: “I am delighted that the necessary planning consent for our plans to upgrade Cables Wynd House and Linksview House to provide safe, energy efficient and high-quality homes for residents there has been granted, enabling these long-awaited works to get underway, hopefully at pace.
“I am also grateful to residents for their proactive and positive engagement with us to shape the council’s £69m commitment to improving Cables Wynd and Linksview House – from campaigning for investment in their homes to participating in the consultation process and providing invaluable insight and input into our design proposals.”
Carl Baker, an architect at Collective Architecture, said: “We’re thrilled that our retrofit proposals for Cables Wynd House and Linksview House have been granted planning permission and listed building consent.
“These approvals represent a major milestone in the life of two of Edinburgh’s most iconic post-war housing developments, both Category A-listed and celebrated for their bold architectural character and social significance.”
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