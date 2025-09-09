Green light for 9,000 new homes on former RAF base in Oxfordshire

“The plan is underpinned by our genuine belief that growth can be delivered in a way that is community-led and environmentally conscious,” he added.

“Our goal is to deliver something exceptional and exemplary for Oxfordshire, a national blueprint for how new towns can be delivered across the UK.”

The developer has framed the scheme as part of the response to the housing crisis. It argues that the shortage of homes has “a direct impact on homelessness, with more people pushed into temporary accommodation and rough sleeping because they cannot access secure and affordable homes”.

Dorchester Living points to the 164,000 children in temporary accommodation and says “well-planned communities are vital to tackle housing insecurity”.

Mr Silver added that the integration of Cold War-era airfield structures would create “a distinct urban landscape that reflects the site’s rich heritage”.

Historic England has strongly objected to the plans. It warned they would cause “a very high level of harm to the significance of a conservation area of international interest” and said Upper Heyford was “one of the best-preserved reminders of how serious the Cold War was”.

In its comments on the application, the heritage organisation wrote: “Throughout the conflict, young men waited in readiness 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to take off at a moment’s notice on nuclear planning missions that would have ended the world as we know it. The place is so well preserved it is easy to imagine how it felt to be one of those men.”

The chair of the Mid-Cherwell Neighbourhood Plan Forum described the scheme as “over the top”. He said: “A smaller development at Heyford Park has been acceptable for years, but the ambition here is significantly greater than before. Of course we need new homes, especially affordable ones, but this isn’t the right place for such a large development.”

Calum Miller, MP for Bicester and Woodstock, has also raised concerns about the scale of development in the area.