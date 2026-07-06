Green MP Siân Berry: the Labour government should learn from us by buying up existing homes for affordable housing

Excitingly, a growing number of local authorities are already employing as fierce a strategy of creating social housing through acquisition as they can manage. In 2021, with my Green colleagues, I persuaded the mayor of London to use unspent and unallocated government housing grant to set up a dedicated fund for councils to buy homes from the market.

The Mayor’s Right to Buy-back fund delivered around 1,500 affordable homes across the city. And the strategy continues, with his updated Council Homes Acquisition Programme targeting a total of 10,000 homes purchased during the next few years and asking for new funding to help achieve this.

Kirklees and Nottingham Councils have also been steadily buying back the local homes sold off under Right to Buy, and community groups and charities have come together across the country to do the same. In Grimsby, community group East Marsh United is operating as an “ethical landlord” and has bought and renovated 14 homes for local people as part of its “community housing revolution”.

“Since 2017, the council has purchased over 600 homes for social rent and has pledged to spend £50m to acquire another 200 homes over the next few years”

Brighton and Hove City Council can, I am proud to say, be held up as a stellar example of Buy the Supply success. Under both Green and Labour-led administrations, consistently since 2017, the council has purchased over 600 homes for social rent and has pledged to spend £50m to acquire another 200 homes over the next few years.

But these pioneering mayors and councils still need much more support. The government’s Social and Affordable Homes Programme (SAHP) is primarily geared towards building, not buying.

The funding can support a limited number of acquisitions, but comes with many restrictions, and the amount available remains a drop in the ocean compared with what could be achieved towards meeting dire housing needs across the whole country.

I believe that a Treasury-backed, separate national Buy the Supply fund should at least match the investment being made through the existing SAHP and – importantly – not be taken out of it. We absolutely still need to build new social housing, but acquisition programmes must be expanded hugely alongside this.

With my fellow Green MPs I have written to Mr Burnham as he prepares for power, with a clear challenge for him to take up progressive policies that would transform our society for the better: proportional representation for elections, wealth taxes, water under public ownership, serious action on the climate and nature crisis, rent controls, and of course the idea of a massive national Buy the Supply fund and all that it might achieve.

As Inside Housing readers well know, the housing crisis has been exacerbated into a genuine emergency by the non-stop failure of successive governments to take decisive actions like this.

To me, and anyone else who hears and sees the personal stories of families facing homelessness, overcrowding and terrible conditions on a daily basis as part of our jobs, this amounts to one giant moral failing where radical action cannot be put off any longer.

I believe Mr Burnham shows signs of being a more plural politician, one who might listen to other parties and their ideas, compared to our outgoing prime minister. I hope that Buy the Supply is something that will appeal to his aims for locally led action on our biggest problems, and I hope to meet him soon to lay out my full case for this potentially transformational idea.

Siân Berry, Green MP, Brighton Pavilion