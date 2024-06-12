The party has pledged to provide 150,000 new social homes every year through new build and the purchase or refurbishment of older housing stock.

Since the scheme was launched under then-prime minister Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s, more than two million homes have been sold to tenants through the policy.

In 2022-23, 10,896 homes were sold through Right to Buy and only 3,447 were replaced, resulting in a net loss of 7,449 social homes.

Co-leader Carla Denyer said the party would “provide genuinely affordable housing”, create 150,000 new social homes every year by the end of the next parliament, and “unlike Labour” would end the Right to Buy scheme “that takes so many homes that are needed out of circulation”.

It would deliver a Community Right to Buy for local authorities for several categories of property. This would give councils the first opportunity to buy when properties come up for sale. Speaking to Inside Housing previously, Ms Denyer said this would include long-term empty homes.

The manifesto pledges to end individual Right to Buy to “keep social homes for local communities in perpetuity”.

The party’s ‘fair deal for renters’ outlines its plans to push for rent controls so “local authorities can control rents if the rental market is unaffordable for many local people”.

It would introduce a new stable rental tenancy and end Section 21 ‘no-fault’ evictions so “tenants are secure in their homes and don’t have their lives turned upside down on the whim of their landlords”.

The party also pledged to introduce a tenants’ right to demand energy efficiency improvements from their landlords. Ms Denyer previously told Inside Housing that if a landlord refuses, the private tenant could ask the council to do the work as part of its retrofit programme.

The Greens would introduce private residential tenancy boards to “provide an informal, cheap and speedy forum for resolving disputes before they reach a tribunal”.

The manifesto includes the party’s ‘right homes, right place, right price charter’, which it says “will simultaneously protect valuable green space for communities, reduce climate emissions, tackle fuel poverty and provide genuinely affordable housing”.

The charter would require councils to spread small developments across their areas and require all new developments to be accompanied by the extra investment needed in local health, transport and other services.

According to the manifesto, the charter would “ensure that all new homes meet Passivhaus or equivalent standards and house builders include solar panels and heat pumps on all new homes, where appropriate”.